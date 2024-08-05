Days Inns – Canada Continues Rock Solid Partnership with Curling Canada for 2026

Toronto, ON, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Days Inns – Canada has renewed its commitment to Canadian curling, announcing an extended partnership with Curling Canada that will see Days Inn return as an Official Partner for the 2026 season.

Days Inns – Canada has been a valued partner of Curling Canada for over five years. Building on a successful collaboration, Days Inns – Canada will maintain its presence at three of the sport’s marquee championship events: the 2026 Scotties Tournament of Hearts, the 2026 Montana’s Brier Presented by AGI, and the 2026 BKT World Women’s Championship.

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with Curling Canada and connect with curling enthusiasts from coast to coast,” said Ally Wesson, Vice President of Marketing for Days Inns – Canada. “Curling fans are dedicated supporters of the sport, and with more than 105 locations nationwide, Days Inn is proud to be their home away from the house.”

The multi-faceted sponsorship will feature Days Inn branded LED-animated rink boards, digital, social and print advertising. Days Inns – Canada will also engage directly with attendees through on-site activations at the championship weekends of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Mississauga, ON, and Montana’s Brier Presented by AGI in St. John’s, N.L., offering interactive experiences and memorable takeaways for spectators.

“Our ongoing partnership with Days Inns – Canada is another example of the value that partnerships can create for curling fans,” said Nolan Thiessen, CEO of Curling Canada. “This partnership not only supports Curling Canada, it creates savings for curling fans to attend our major events and we’re excited to join forces again this year and see the partnership continue to grow.”

As part of the partnership, Days Inns – Canada will offer exclusive promotional offers to Curling Canada’s community of more than 50,000 members, whether attending championships or travelling across the country.

Days Inns – Canada understands that curling season is more than just winter – it’s a passion that brings Canadians together. With comfortable rooms, free Wi-Fi, and amenities like free breakfast or an on-site restaurant, fans can focus on what matters most: the game. Guests also earn valuable Wyndham Rewards points, redeemable for stays at thousands of Wyndham hotels, vacation club resorts & vacation rentals worldwide, as well as flights, car rentals, gift cards, online merchandise, and more.

About Days Inns – Canada

Part of Realstar Hospitality, Days Inns – Canada is one of the country’s leading hotel chains with over 105 independently owned and operated properties and over 8,515 rooms. Its franchises cover a wide range of urban, airport and resort properties in primary and secondary markets across Canada. Every Days Inn by Wyndham in Canada participates in the Wyndham Rewards guest reward program. Part of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH), Days Inn by Wyndham is a globally recognized hotel brand with over 1,600 properties across 23 countries. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is the world’s largest hotel franchising company by number of properties with approximately 8,900 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents. For more information about Days Inns Canada, to make an online hotel reservation, or become a Wyndham Rewards member, visit daysinn.ca or call the bilingual reservations hotline at 1 800 DAYS INN (1-800-329-7466). Like us on Facebook, follow us on X, and follow us on Instagram.

About Curling Canada

Curling Canada is the national sport governing body responsible for developing, promoting, and organizing curling across Canada. In cooperation with its Provincial and Territorial Member Associations from across Canada, Curling Canada provides programs and services to curlers ranging from the youngest ‘little rocker’ (age 7 and up), to those participating at ages 70 and over – and from aspiring Olympians and Paralympians to Canadians with special needs, coaches, curling facility operators, ice makers and officials. Curling Canada also oversees and provides the comprehensive management of the Season of Champions event portfolio; develops and administers the Canadian Team Ranking System (CTRS) for Olympic qualification; and organizes and operates the championship system for Youth (under 21, under 18), Seniors (over 50), Mixed Fours, Mixed Doubles, Women, Men, University, College and Wheelchair.

