Declining prices and high inventory strengthen buyer’s market heading into fall

SURREY, British Columbia, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fraser Valley home sales fell more than 20 per cent in August, but buyers who did get into the market were able to take advantage of favourable conditions including abundant choice, softer prices and more time to make decisions.

The Fraser Valley Real Estate Board recorded 931 sales on its Multiple Listing Service® (MLS®) in August, down 22 per cent from July and down 13 per cent year-over-year. August sales were 36 per cent below the 10-year average.

The Fraser Valley buyer’s market remains strong with inventory levels holding relatively stable, down just two per cent to 10,445 active listings. Newly listed homes declined 19 per cent month-over-month to 2,793; up half a per cent year-over-year. The overall sales-to-active listings ratio for August dropped to nine per cent, down two per cent from July. The market is considered balanced when the ratio is between 12 per cent and 20 per cent.

“Current market conditions are allowing buyers the opportunity to make bold offers, especially for properties that have been on the market for a while and where sellers may be more motivated,” said Tore Jacobsen, Chair of the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board. “As in all transactions, timing is everything and we expect to see more buyers come off the sidelines heading into fall to take advantage of the lower price floor.”

Across the Fraser Valley in August, the average number of days to sell a condo was 41 days; while for a single-family detached home it was 38 days. Townhomes took, on average, 32 days to sell.

“The economic uncertainty that has shaped the housing market for much of 2025 now seems to have been factored into market dynamics, as evidenced by a sustained softening of prices,” said Baldev Gill, CEO of the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board. “Some buyers who had been holding off are starting to recognize that waiting for greater certainty could mean missing opportunities, particularly in a market where conditions now clearly favour buyers.”

The composite Benchmark price in the Fraser Valley decreased 0.9 per cent in August, to $936,200.

MLS® HPI Benchmark Price Activity

Single Family Detached: At $1,436,800, the Benchmark price for an FVREB single-family detached home decreased one per cent compared to July 2025 and decreased 5.7 per cent compared to August 2024.

