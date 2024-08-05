Deepspatial Inc. Appoints New Auditors to Complete Outstanding Filings and Advance Toward CTO Revocation

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Deepspatial Inc. (CSE: DSAI) (OTC: DSAIF) (“Deepspatial” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the appointment of Bassi & Karimjee LLP Chartered Accountants who have commenced work to complete the Company’s outstanding financial statements.

The newly appointed auditors have outlined an accelerated timeline to finalize and file the audited financial statements for fiscal years 2024 and 2025 within the next two months.

Deepspatial has been operating under a Cease Trade Order (CTO) due to delays in its financial filings. Upon completion and submission of the required statements, the Company will work closely with securities regulators toward the revocation of the CTO and the resumption of trading of its common shares on the CSE.

Over the past year, Deepspatial has expanded its technology capabilities and market presence, building on its core strengths in artificial intelligence and geospatial analytics. The Company remains focused on delivering innovative, data-driven solutions to government and enterprise clients, positioning itself for sustained growth and long-term value creation as it advances to the next stage of its business development.

About Deepspatial Inc.

Deepspatial Inc. (CSE: DSAI) (OTC: DSAIF) is a GeoAI company delivering data-driven solutions that empower organizations to make smarter, more sustainable decisions. By combining geospatial analytics and artificial intelligence, Deepspatial helps clients visualize trends, forecast outcomes, and optimize operations to drive positive social and economic impact.

Dr. Rahul Kushwah

[email protected] Tel: +1 (877) 475 1538

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Information:

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

The Company’s securities are not registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an applicable exemption.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



