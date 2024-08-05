DeFi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Finalizes Phase 1 Roadmap and Prepares for V1 Protocol Deployment

Dubai, UAE, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The decentralized finance (DeFi) market continues to evolve, with new projects focusing on transparency, security, and long-term sustainability. One project that has been gaining strong attention in 2025 is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a next-generation DeFi protocol building a decentralized, non-custodial lending and borrowing ecosystem. After completing Phase 1 of its roadmap, the team has confirmed that work on the V1 protocol deployment is well underway, marking an important milestone in its long-term development plan.

Mutuum Finance’s Vision and Platform

Mutuum Finance is designed to make digital asset lending safer, more efficient, and fully transparent. The platform allows users to lend or borrow assets while maintaining control of their funds through smart contracts that automate every transaction.

At the core of Mutuum Finance’s design is its dual lending structure, which combines pooled markets for major assets with isolated lending markets for riskier tokens. This hybrid system helps users access liquidity while minimizing exposure to volatility. By removing intermediaries and relying on code-based risk management, Mutuum aims to establish a fairer and more efficient financial system for both lenders and borrowers.

The protocol’s structure is built around a few key elements. Depositors receive mtTokens, which act as yield-bearing receipts that grow in value as borrowers pay interest. Borrowers, on the other hand, receive Debt Tokens representing their loan positions. To keep the system stable, a Liquidator Bot automatically monitors loans and liquidates undercollateralized positions when needed.

Progress and Community Growth

Mutuum Finance is currently in Phase 6 of its presale, where MUTM tokens are priced at $0.035. The next round will raise the price to $0.04, before reaching a confirmed launch price of $0.06. From its starting Phase 1 price of $0.01, the token has already increased 250%, showing how quickly investor confidence has grown.

From a total supply of 4 billion tokens, 45.5% (1.82 billion) have been allocated for presale distribution. So far, more than $18.4 million has been raised, and the project has surpassed 18,000 holders. Around 790 million tokens have been sold, marking roughly 85% completion of the current stage.

This consistent growth highlights the strong community traction around the project. Each phase of the presale has sold out faster than the previous one, suggesting increasing demand as the project approaches its mainnet milestone.

Adding to its momentum, Mutuum Finance runs a 24-hour leaderboard that rewards the top daily contributor with $500 worth of MUTM tokens. This feature has created a gamified layer of engagement that keeps investor participation active throughout the presale.

Moving From Phase 1 to Phase 2 of the Roadmap

According to the official roadmap, Phase 1 focused on core protocol architecture, audits, and presale infrastructure. This phase included smart contract design, platform documentation, and the initial distribution mechanics for the token sale.

Now, with Phase 1 completed, Mutuum Finance is transitioning into Phase 2, which centers on product deployment, testnet execution, and user onboarding ahead of the public V1 protocol launch.

The V1 release will introduce the foundation of Mutuum Finance’s lending platform, including the Liquidity Pool, mtToken system, Debt Tokens, and the Liquidator Bot. Together, these components will form the backbone of the lending ecosystem, enabling decentralized borrowing and lending with full transparency and smart-contract security.

Once the V1 protocol goes live, users will be able to supply or borrow assets such as ETH and USDT while earning or paying interest dynamically based on market conditions. The launch will also serve as the first public demonstration of Mutuum Finance’s automated interest-rate system, where rates adjust according to pool utilization and liquidity availability.

Building Confidence Through Security and Transparency

Security has been one of Mutuum Finance’s highest priorities since the start. The project recently completed a CertiK audit, earning an impressive 90/100 Token Scan score, which highlights the quality of its smart-contract design.

Additionally, the team has launched a $50,000 bug bounty program to invite developers and security experts to test and strengthen the code before the mainnet launch. This proactive approach has earned the project credibility among DeFi users who value open testing and independent verification.

Transparency remains central to the team’s strategy. The 24-hour leaderboard, visible contribution records, and clear roadmap updates have made the presale one of the most transparent ongoing events in the new crypto space.

Looking Ahead

After the V1 release, the team plans to continue building toward multi-chain compatibility, stablecoin integration, and the introduction of Layer-2 solutions to enhance scalability and reduce gas costs. These steps would expand Mutuum Finance’s accessibility and bring its lending model to a broader global user base.

As the protocol progresses through its roadmap, investors and early supporters are keeping a close eye on the next stage — where real usage, platform liquidity, and ecosystem partnerships will start to define Mutuum’s long-term position in the DeFi market.

With Phase 1 now complete and V1 deployment on the horizon, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has reached a pivotal moment in its journey. The presale continues to attract significant participation, the community is growing steadily, and the roadmap remains fully on track.

By focusing on DeFi utility, transparent operations, and strong technical groundwork, Mutuum Finance is positioning itself as one of the most credible top crypto projects in 2025. Its progress toward V1 marks not only a technical milestone but also a signal that the project is moving from early vision to tangible execution, a critical point for any platform aiming to become a lasting part of the decentralized finance ecosystem.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance



CBJ Newsmakers