Denny’s Canada sadly confirms the long-term closure of its Barrie location

BARRIE, Ontario, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Earlier today, Denny’s Canada made the difficult announcement that it will be moving forward with the long-term closure of its Barrie location. The team has worked diligently behind the scenes to resolve issues that arose in October, but was unable to come to a solution with the franchisee and landlord to support operations restarting.

“While we are disappointed to conclude service at Denny’s Barrie for now, we remain proud of the experiences we’ve created and deeply appreciative of the support from the local community,” shares Bobby Naicker, Director of Franchise Development, Denny’s Canada. “We would also like to take this chance to share our sincere gratitude with the many team members who, over the past two years, have provided our guests with a genuine hospitality experience and a sense of community.”

Denny’s Canada has confirmed their ongoing commitment to the brand’s regional growth across Ontario, & nationally across Canada. “We have great confidence in the strength of our brand and the increasing potential of the East Coast market,” continues Naicker. “We certainly look forward to exploring future opportunities, alongside ensuring that we once again can serve the city of Barrie.”

With locations in Toronto, Mississauga, Vaughan, and other nearby cities, residents and visitors will still be able to enjoy the comfort, quality, and connection that Denny’s Canada offers. For more information, please visit the Denny’s Canada website or on social @dennyscanada.

About Denny’s Canada

Acquired in 1992 by Northland Properties Corporation, Northland Properties Corp DBA Denny’s (Denny’s Canada) is one of the best-known hospitality brands under the Canadian and family-owned organization, alongside Chop Steakhouse & Bar, Grouse Mountain Resort, Moxies, Revelstoke Mountain Resort, Sandman Hotel Group, and The Sutton Place Hotels.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Northland Properties Corp DBA Denny’s (Denny’s Canada) is currently responsible for operating and franchising 87 restaurants nationally. ‘Canada’s Diner’ has a well-deserved reputation for guest satisfaction, committed to serving a diverse menu of high-quality food at a great price.

More information can be found at www.dennys.ca or on social @dennyscanada.

