DGL Investments No. 1 Inc. Announces Termination of Letter of Intent With Rep Group Limited and Perspectives Productions Limited

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DGL Investments No. 1 Inc. (“DGL” or the “Company”) (TSXV: DGL.P) announces that the Letter of Intent it had entered into with Rep Group Limited (“REP”) and Perspectives Productions Limited (“Perspectives” and collectively with REP, the “Targets”) as announced by News Release dated April 14, 2025 has been mutually terminated by the parties as of June 26, 2025.

The parties made extensive attempts to secure financing for the proposed transaction, however it could not be agreed within a timeframe that met the parties’ expectations.

As a result DGL is now actively seeking a business to acquire as its qualifying transaction.

It is expected that the Company’s common shares will recommence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) at such time as the TSXV has completed its resumption of trading review.

DGL will continue to provide further details in respect of any proposed qualifying transaction, in due course, by way of news releases.

About DGL

DGL is a capital pool company. The Company is engaged in the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a qualifying transaction.

For further information, please contact:

Gurpreet S. Sangha

President and Chief Executive Officer

DGL Investments No. 1 Inc.

Telephone: (778) 245-2282

Email: [email protected]

