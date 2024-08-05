Diabetes Canada launches campaign calling for school-based standards of care for kids living with diabetes

Toronto, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — At a media conference at the Ontario Legislature today, Diabetes Canada announced the launch of a nationwide advocacy campaign aimed at ensuring consistent, safe, and equitable support for all students living with diabetes across the country.

The campaign is calling on all provinces and territories to take immediate action to implement a mandatory standard of care that includes support for essential daily diabetes management tasks and emergency prevention and treatment.

“Diabetes is relentless. Many children living with diabetes in Canada are being put at risk and stigmatized because most provinces and territories do not have a policy to guide school boards on creating a supportive school environment for students managing diabetes,” said Laura Syron, President and CEO of Diabetes Canada. “Every student deserves the support they need to be safe, healthy and included at school, no matter what their postal code is.”

Dangerous and inequitable patchwork system

Currently, only Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and British Columbia have mandated standards of care that closely align with Diabetes Canada’s guidelines. Diabetes Canada is urgently calling on all other provincial/territorial governments to implement a mandatory standard of care for all school boards to adopt and implement.

In the absence of clear policies, students are experiencing preventable health emergencies (setting the stage for long-term health complications), being excluded from class activities, and missing learning opportunities.

Families are being asked to fill the gaps—leaving work, stepping in as caregivers during the school day, or even removing their children from school entirely.

“The lack of consistent policies in these jurisdictions has resulted in a dangerous patchwork system where a child’s access to the support they need depends on where they attend school,” Syron emphasized. “The solution is clear—all provinces and territories must mandate a standard of care for all schools.”

Stories from families

Children with type 1 diabetes live with a life-threatening medical disability, yet school supports are too often delayed or unavailable. No child should be unsafe at school because of diabetes; care is not optional, it is life or death. When supports aren’t in place, children are singled out, families are forced to fill the gaps, and kids miss out on equal access to education — all while their short and long-term health is put at risk.

– Scott MacMillan, whose daughter Rosemary lives with diabetes (New Brunswick)

Managing my daughter’s type one diabetes while at work full-time is intimidating and overwhelming. She is in daycare and my husband, and I are grateful to the help that she receives when it comes to treating low blood sugars, but we still make a daily trip to see her midday to give her insulin for lunchtime. As she moves to grade school, I worry that the increased distance between us will make administering her insulin more difficult and stressful. Grade school will also be a more uncontrolled environment where things like recess and gym class will affect her blood sugars. We hope she will be able to receive the support that she needs to keep her safe and maintain adequate blood sugar control.

– Micaela Bradford, whose daughter Makinley lives with diabetes (Manitoba)

I asked my veteran type 1 grade 7 child what it’s like to manage his diabetes at school. He responded in typical fashion for a kid his age, “Hard. Difficult.”, and I couldn’t help but think it sums up quite well what it’s like managing type 1 in general. Add in the fact that Saskatchewan has little to no support for kids in school regardless of how long they have been diagnosed or how old they are and I figured I would add a third word, “Impossible”.

– Kellie Biden, whose son lives with diabetes (Saskatchewan)

Diabetes Canada urges all Canadians, especially those in provinces and territories without standards, to support this crucial initiative by contacting their provincial representatives.

Learn more about this campaign and how to get involved.



