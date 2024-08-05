Diabetes Canada launches campaign to combat harmful myths and misinformation

Toronto, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This Diabetes Awareness Month, Diabetes Canada is launching a new campaign to confront the stigma faced by more than four million people diagnosed with diabetes in Canada. The campaign challenges harmful myths and misinformation that lead to blame, shame, and judgment—deeply affecting the well-being of people managing this complex chronic condition every day.

A new national survey commissioned by Diabetes Canada and conducted by Nanos reveals that stigma and misinformation about diabetes remains alarmingly prevalent among Canadians:

Nearly half (48%) of Canadians believe diabetes is caused by consuming too much sugar

of Canadians believe diabetes is caused by consuming too much sugar Nearly one third (30%) of Canadians believe most people who develop diabetes have only themselves to blame

of Canadians believe most people who develop diabetes have only themselves to blame Over two thirds (61%) of Canadians cite lifestyle choices, poor diet, or obesity/overweight as the cause of diabetes

of Canadians cite lifestyle choices, poor diet, or obesity/overweight as the cause of diabetes More than half (52%) of Canadians believe diabetes impacts a person’s ability to do certain jobs

of Canadians believe diabetes impacts a person’s ability to do certain jobs 40% of Canadians believe people with type 2 diabetes who use medications like insulin or semaglutides have failed to manage their condition properly

These misconceptions have real consequences.

“People like me who live with diabetes manage it every single day—and stigma makes that even harder. Myths and judgmental language add an unnecessary burden to an already demanding reality,” says Laura Syron, President & CEO of Diabetes Canada. “This November, we’re tackling those myths head-on and calling for language that respects the real experiences of people with diabetes.”

Stigma at school

As part of its broader advocacy efforts, Diabetes Canada is also shining a spotlight on children living with diabetes who face stigma at school due to the lack of mandatory standards of care.

Across most of Canada, support for students with diabetes is fragmented and unreliable, leaving families to fill the gaps and children at risk of preventable health emergencies.

“No child should be stigmatized or denied safety and a fair education due to diabetes,” said Glenn Thibeault, Executive Director of Government Affairs, Advocacy & Policy. “This is a failure of policy, and we must do better.”

“Children with type 1 diabetes live with a life-threatening medical disability, yet school supports are too often delayed or unavailable. No child should be unsafe at school because of diabetes; care is not optional, it is life or death.” Scott MacMillan, whose daughter Rosemary lives with diabetes (New Brunswick). “When supports aren’t in place, children are singled out, families are forced to fill the gaps, and kids miss out on equal access to education — all while their short and long-term health is put at risk.”

Stop the Stigma. Learn the Truth.

This Diabetes Awareness Month, Diabetes Canada is calling on all people in Canada to learn the facts, challenge harmful beliefs, and stand with the diabetes community.

Canadians are encouraged to visit diabetes.ca/stopthestigma to learn the truth, explore resources, and join the movement to stop diabetes stigma.

About Diabetes Canada

Our vision at Diabetes Canada is a world free from the effects of diabetes. That’s why we work together to improve the lives of those living with diabetes—sharing knowledge and resources, supporting health-care professionals to improve patient care, advocating for change through policy, and funding research to advance treatments and discover a cure. Living with diabetes is a complex and often relentless journey, testing the resilience of every individual affected. Diabetes Canada is here to help—providing tools, resources, and support to make that journey easier.



CBJ Newsmakers