Diabetes Canada launches “Type Resilient,” a new brand campaign recognizing the resilience of people living with diabetes

Toronto, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Diabetes Canada is proud to unveil its new brand platform, Type Resilient, alongside the launch of a national brand campaign, Infinitely Resilient. Created to spotlight the everyday strength of the over four million people living with diabetes in Canada, this new brand platform challenges stigma and harmful myths while amplifying the voices of those with lived experience.

Diabetes is relentless — it’s a 24/7 condition that doesn’t take breaks, and neither do the people who live with it. Type Resilient is a platform that recognizes the physical, emotional, and mental resilience it takes to manage diabetes every day. Diabetes Canada is sending a clear message: we see you, we get it, and you’re not alone.

Produced by the advertising agency Grey Canada, the Infinitely Resilient campaign features real people living with both type 1 and type 2 diabetes, centering authentic voices in all the creative.

The campaign used a hybrid approach of traditional production shoots featuring real people, sets and environments blended with generative AI in post-production—rendering an infinite staircase symbolizing the never-ending journey of living with diabetes.

“As someone who lives with type 2 diabetes myself, I know that managing diabetes requires strength that most people never see,” says Laura Syron, President & CEO of Diabetes Canada. “With Type Resilient, we are telling the real story of life with diabetes — one of highs, lows and resilience. This is more than a campaign. It’s a commitment to walking alongside people living with diabetes every step of the way.”

“No one should have to be resilient alone,” says Laura Syron. “Whether it’s access to programs, information, or simply being seen and heard — we want people to know we’re here for them.”

Diabetes Canada also partnered with a group of Canadian content creators to help raise awareness for the new campaign and its message.

Matt Beauchamp, content creator behind Dashing Dad who lives with type 1 diabetes: “Diabetes doesn’t give you a choice to be resilient. Whether it’s 3 am, you’re working out, at school, or watching TV at home, diabetes is there. I’m excited to partner with Diabetes Canada to show other people living with diabetes that they’re not alone.”

Taylor Efford, content creator and comedian living with type 1 diabetes: "I think resilient is such a lovely word for life with diabetes, as it doesn't imply any forced positivity, it's honest and real. We are resilient, on good days and bad! You can have optimistic days and tougher days, like we all do, and remain resilient for each."

About Diabetes Canada

Our vision at Diabetes Canada is a world free from the effects of diabetes. That’s why we work together to improve the lives of those living with diabetes—sharing knowledge and resources, supporting health-care professionals to improve patient care, advocating for change through policy, and funding research to advance treatments and discover a cure.

Living with diabetes is a complex and often relentless journey, testing the resilience of every individual affected. Diabetes Canada is here to help—providing tools, resources, and support to make that journey easier.

