Diagnos Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $4 Million Brokered Private Placement Led by Centurion One Capital

BROSSARD, Quebec, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ADK and OTCQB: DGNOF) is pleased to announce the successful closing of its previously announced upsized private placement (the “Offering”) of units of the Company (the “Units”). A total of 13,337,262 Units, including pursuant to an exercise of the over-allotment option, were sold under the Offering at a price of $0.30 per Unit (the “Issue Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds of $4,001,178.60.

The Offering was led by Centurion One Capital Corp. as lead agent and sole bookrunner (the “Lead Agent”). Borden Ladner Gervais LLP acted as counsel to the Company, and MLT Aikins LLP acted as counsel to the Lead Agent in connection with the Offering.

André Larente, President of the Company commented: “DIAGNOS is very pleased to announce the closing of this oversubscribed financing. Centurion One Capital anchored the round and brought together an outstanding group of strategic investors. Their world-class team executed flawlessly, allowing us to capitalize on strong investor demand to complete the offering on an upsized basis. The net proceeds will support the advancement of key regulatory initiatives with Health Canada and the FDA, the acceleration of product development, and the expansion of commercial deployments. This additional capital enhances our ability to deliver long-term value to shareholders.”

Each Unit shall consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a “Share”) and one Share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”). The Shares and Warrants to be issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four (4) months and one day from the date of the closing date in accordance with applicable Canadian securities legislation, which period will end on April 6, 2026. Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional Share at a price of $0.40 for a period of eighteen (18) months following the Closing Date (as defined herein).

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for regulatory affairs, product development, business development and general corporate purposes.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid a cash commission of $153,974.40, issued 666,863 Units as a corporate finance fee and issued 513,248 broker warrants (the “Broker Warrants”). Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder to acquire a Unit at the Issue Price at any time on or before June 6, 2027.

Certain related parties of the Company, namely two (2) directors and one (1) officer, participated in the Offering, acquiring an aggregate of 316,665 Units on the same basis as other subscribers. The participation in the Offering by such related parties of the Company constitutes a “related party transaction” as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The Company is relying on exemptions in MI 61-101 from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements. The Company relied on Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 for exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements under MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the Units nor the fair market value of the consideration paid for the Units, insofar as it involves the related parties, is more than 25% of the Company’s market capitalization.

ABOUT DIAGNOS INC.

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical eye-related health problems. By leveraging Artificial Intelligence, DIAGNOS aims to provide more information to healthcare clinicians to enhance diagnostic accuracy, streamline workflows, and improve patient outcomes on a global scale.

Additional information is available at www.diagnos.com and www.sedarplus.com.

ABOUT CENTURION ONE CAPITAL CORP.

Centurion One Capital’s mission is to ignite the world’s most visionary entrepreneurs to conquer the greatest challenges of tomorrow, fueling their ambitions with transformative capital, unparalleled expertise, and a global network of influential connections. Every interaction is guided by our core values of respect, integrity, commitment, excellence in execution, and uncompromising performance. We make principal investments, drawing on the time-honored principles of merchant banking, where aligned incentives forge enduring partnerships. Centurion One Capital: A superior approach to investment banking.

