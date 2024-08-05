DIAGNOS Announces Private Placement

BROSSARD, Quebec, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ADK, OTCQB: DGNOF, FWB: 4D4A), a pioneer in early detection of critical health issues using advanced technology based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), announces a non-brokered private placement (“Private placement”) of 10 units (each a “Unit”) to be issued at a price of $10,000 per Unit for gross proceeds of $100,000.

Each Unit consists of:

(i) One $10,000 unsecured convertible debenture (each a “Debenture”), and (ii) 10,000 stock warrants (each a “Warrant”).

Each Debenture has a term of 12 months (the “Term”) and bears interest at the annual rate of 10%, payable in cash. At the option of the holder of the Debenture, the principal amount may be converted, at any time during the Term, into common shares of the Corporation (each a “Share”) at a price of $0.28 per Share.

At any time during the Term, each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Share at a price of $0.40 per Share.

The proceeds from the Private placement will be used mainly to fund product development, commercialization of AI-based screening services as well as general and administrative expenses.

One director of the Corporation has committed to subscribe for all of the Units of the Private placement.

All securities to be issued as part of the Private placement will be subject to a 4-month statutory hold period.

The Private placement remains subject to receipt of all required approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, as well as full receipt of funds and execution of formal documentation.

All monies quoted in this press release shall be stated and paid in lawful money of Canada.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical eye-related health problems. By leveraging Artificial Intelligence, DIAGNOS aims to provide more information to healthcare clinicians to enhance diagnostic accuracy, streamline workflows, and improve patient outcomes on a global scale.

Additional information is available at www.diagnos.com and www.sedarplus.com .

