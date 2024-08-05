DIAGNOS Strengthens Governance and Leadership with the Appointment of Philippe Couillard as Chairman of the Board of Directors

BROSSARD, Quebec, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ADK, OTCQB: DGNOF, FWB: 4D4A), a pioneer in early detection of critical health issues using advanced technology based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), announces the appointment of Dr. Philippe Couillard as Chairman of the board of directors (the “Board”).

Dr. Couillard is a seasoned business advisor and neurosurgeon. He has served in two significant public roles in the government of the province of Quebec (Canada); as Minister of Health and Social Services between 2003 and 2008 and as Premier of the province from 2014 to 2018. Dr. Couillard joined the Board of DIAGNOS on April 1, 2024.

“The appointment of Philippe as Chairman of the Board comes at a very exciting time for DIAGNOS. The applications for regulatory licences and approvals in (i) Canada (Health Canada), (ii) the United States (US-FDA) and (iii) Saudi Arabia (Saudi FDA) for the latest and most technology advanced version of our flagship AI-enabled software product CARA (Computer Assisted Retinal Analysis) are advancing at a fast pace. I’m convinced that Philippe’s impressive and unique work experience combined with his training as medical doctor will continue to be instrumental in the growth and governance of DIAGNOS,” said André Larente, President of DIAGNOS.

Dr. Couillard stated, “Since my appointment to the Board, I am pleased to witness how DIAGNOS is steadily gearing up to conquer three major markets for its AI-enabled product CARA, namely Canada, the United States of America and Saudi Arabia. I look forward to continue contributing to the success of DIAGNOS.”

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical eye-related health problems. By leveraging Artificial Intelligence, DIAGNOS aims to provide more information to healthcare clinicians to enhance diagnostic accuracy, streamline workflows, and improve patient outcomes on a global scale.

Additional information is available at www.diagnos.com and www.sedarplus.com .

