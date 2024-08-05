Digital Asset Technologies Appoints Alexander Kravets to Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Digital Asset Technologies Inc. (CSE: DATT) (OTCPK: EATBF) (FSE: 988) (“DATT” or the “Company”), a technology focused investment issuer, is pleased to announce that Alexander Kravets has joined its Advisory Board.

Mr. Kravets brings a deep background spanning Wall Street trading, fintech innovation, and cryptocurrency market leadership. A seasoned trader and technology entrepreneur, Alexander founded the U.S. operations of CEX.IO in 2018, establishing it as one of the largest regulated cryptocurrency exchanges in the country at the time. Under his leadership, CEX.IO secured over 30 Money Transmission Licenses and scaled its U.S. business by more than 1,100% in three years.

During Mr. Kravets’s tenure CEX.IO grew to serve 15 million users across 220 countries and territories, with daily trading volumes reaching up to $600 million. Its comprehensive platform offers high-liquidity order books, instant Bitcoin buying and selling, staking, DeFi lending, OTC trading, payment processing, and more. CEX.IO is now one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world.

At Digital Asset Technologies and its wholly owned portfolio company, LiquidLink, Alexander will help source and structure digital asset flows to power LiquidLink’s Bitcoin Lightning Network nodes and Interledger Protocol (ILP) nodes. This work will encompass Bitcoin, stablecoins, and tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), with transactions expected to be structured as loans and revenue-sharing agreements.

“Joining DATT’s Advisory Board is an exciting opportunity to help advance the real-world utility of digital assets,” said Alexander Kravets. “LiquidLink is building the infrastructure needed to make Bitcoin Lightning and interoperable payments truly scalable, and I’m thrilled to contribute to this vision.”

Marcus Ingram, CEO of Digital Asset Technologies, commented: “Alexander’s experience building and scaling one of the most successful regulated exchanges in the world is unmatched. His insight into growing digital asset platforms will be a tremendous asset as we expand LiquidLink’s capabilities.”

Alexander joins a distinguished group of advisors that includes Mario Nawfal, underscoring DATT’s commitment to bringing together world-class expertise. “Our advisory board is becoming truly stellar,” Ingram added. “Adding Alexander to the team is another step toward ensuring we have the leadership and experience necessary to execute our strategy.”

About Digital Asset Technologies Inc.

Digital Asset Technologies (CSE: DATT) is a publicly traded investment issuer that identifies and makes equity investments in global companies that are developing and commercializing technology. Through its portfolio company, Liquidlink AI Corp., the Company has entered the blockchain technology sector with a focus on real-world asset tokenization, decentralized infrastructure, and advanced trading analytics.

Email: [email protected]

‎Learn more: https://www.datech.ca

About Liquidlink AI Corp.

‎

LiquidLink is a portfolio company of Digital Asset Technologies Inc., focused on building secure, interoperable infrastructure for the tokenized economy. Its flagship product, Xrpfy, provides self-custody discovery tools, trading intelligence, and RWA launchpad capabilities for the XRPL ecosystem and is expanding to support multiple blockchains.

Media Contact:

‎Marcus Ingram

[email protected]

LiquidLink Website: https://liquidlink.ai

LiquidLink X (Twitter): @LiquidLink_XRP

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

For further information, please contact Marcus Ingram, CEO, [email protected].

