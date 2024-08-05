Digital Asset Technologies Portfolio Company, LiquidLink Launches Bitcoin Lightning and XRP ILP Nodes

VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Digital Asset Technologies Inc. (CSE: DATT) (OTCPK: EATBF) (FSE: 988) (“DATT” or the “Company”), a technology focused investment issuer, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned portfolio company, LiquidLink AI Corp. (“LiquidLink”) has launched enterprise-grade infrastructure on the Bitcoin Lightning Network and Ripple’s Interledger Protocol (ILP). These deployments position LiquidLink as a foundational hub in the emerging Internet of Value, much like the backbone ISPs that interconnected global networks in the early 2000s.

The Lightning Network, Bitcoin’s Layer 2 scaling solution, enables instant, low-cost payments. The Interledger Protocol (ILP) seamlessly routes payments across different ledgers. LiquidLink aims to build one of the most connected hubs, bridging fragmented liquidity pools and enabling reliable settlement between networks. The company focuses on being the infrastructure layer merchants and institutions depend on, rather than simply acquiring Bitcoin or XRP.

“We see clear parallels between what we’re building and the early internet,” said Marcus Ingram, CEO of LiquidLink. “Wholesale ISPs created backbones that everyone relied on. LiquidLink is developing a payments backbone to deliver liquidity, reliability, and speed across Bitcoin, XRP, and dozens of other networks.”

With the rise of stablecoins on Bitcoin (via RGB smart contracts and Taproot Assets) and expanding stablecoin support on the XRP Ledger, LiquidLink plans to support this wave of commerce. The recent Clarity for Payment Stablecoins Act (Genius Act) provides clear legal frameworks for regulated stablecoin issuance, further accelerating this momentum.

LiquidLink’s next milestone with respect to its nodes is creating the first cross-chain liquidity bridge to connect Bitcoin-native assets (including RGB tokens, Taproot Assets, Liquid, and Rootstock) with the XRP Ledger. This bridge will facilitate seamless asset movement between Bitcoin and XRPL.

LiquidLink’s node business operates independently but complements XRPFY, the company’s flagship platform for efficient payment routing and liquidity discovery. LiquidLink plans to use XRPFY for its own nodes to find cost-effective payment paths and exchange opportunities across networks.

LiquidLink’s Lightning Network node public address can be tracked on any lightning network explorer; we recommend the following: https://mempool.space/lightning/node/039d3233722961a471d29b6fedf46d9f71585e29e13fe71dccd72c9b3b0668e188

About Digital Asset Technologies Inc.

Digital Asset Technologies (CSE: DATT) is a publicly traded investment issuer that identifies and makes equity investments in global companies that are developing and commercializing technology. Through its portfolio company, Liquidlink AI Corp., the Company has entered the blockchain technology sector with a focus on real-world asset tokenization, decentralized infrastructure, and advanced trading analytics.

Email: [email protected]

‎Learn more: https://www.datech.ca

About Liquidlink AI Corp.

‎

LiquidLink is a portfolio company of Digital Asset Technologies Inc., focused on building secure, interoperable infrastructure for the tokenized economy. Its flagship product, Xrpfy, provides self-custody discovery tools, trading intelligence, and RWA launchpad capabilities for the XRPL ecosystem and is expanding to support multiple blockchains.

Media Contact:

‎Marcus Ingram

[email protected]

LiquidLink Website: https://liquidlink.ai

LiquidLink X (Twitter): @LiquidLink_XRP

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

For further information, please contact Marcus Ingram, CEO, [email protected].

Cautionary Note regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as, “subject to”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s business strategy, current and future investments, and updated Investment Policy. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, but the actual results may be materially different from any future expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements can be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to, the equity markets generally and a failure to obtain the necessary approvals from the Canadian Securities Exchange. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.



CBJ Newsmakers