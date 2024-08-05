Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Natural Gas Rates for April 2025

CALGARY, Alberta, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Direct Energy Regulated Services has announced default natural gas rates for April 2025. These rates will apply to customers who do not currently have a competitive supplier within the ATCO Gas North and South service territories. The method DERS uses to calculate the rates has been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

North Service Territory

The North territory includes customers living in and north of the City of Red Deer.

For customers in the ATCO Gas North service territory, the April regulated natural gas rate is decreasing from the March rate of $2.446 per GJ to $2.210 per GJ.

This rate reflects a market price for April supplies of approximately $1.993 per GJ, as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.218 per GJ for March and prior months.

The typical residential gas bill for April, based on an average 9 GJ of consumption, would be approximately $113 in the North.

South Service Territory

The South territory includes customers living south of the City of Red Deer.

For customers in the ATCO Gas South service territory, the April regulated natural gas rate is decreasing from the March rate of $2.446 per GJ to $2.210 per GJ.

This rate reflects a market price for April supplies of approximately $1.993 per GJ, as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.218 per GJ for March and prior months.

The typical residential gas bill for April, based on an average 9 GJ of consumption, would be approximately $94 in the South.

Typical bill amounts between ATCO North and South regions may differ due to variances in transmission and distribution service provider (TDSP) charges levied by ATCO Gas.

The Federal Carbon Tax at its current rate of $4.095/GJ will continue to be applied to natural gas consumption through March 31. Effective April 1, the tax will be set to $0/GJ for residential and small business natural gas users. As a result, the tax will only be charged for any March consumption that is included in April natural gas bills.

To learn more about regulated gas supply and view a complete list of competitive retailers, visit the Alberta government’s customer choice website at www.ucahelps.gov.ab.ca.



CBJ Newsmakers