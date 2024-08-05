DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces December Preliminary Operational Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (OTCQB US: DMGGF) (FRANKFURT: 6AX) (“DMG”), a leading vertically integrated blockchain and data center technology company, announces December 2025 preliminary operational results:

Bitcoin mined: 23 BTC (vs 22 BTC in November 2025)

Hashrate: 1.77 EH/s (vs 1.81 EH/s in November 2025)

Bitcoin balance: 403 BTC (vs 380 BTC in November 2025)

At the end of December, DMG held 403 bitcoin, as it continued to limit its liquidations to rebuild its bitcoin balance.

DMG’s CEO, Sheldon Bennett, commented, “DMG continues to have discussions with potential partners to convert its Christina Lake facility into a world-class AI data center, as we believe this will be transformational for DMG. For the longer-term, we are cultivating relationships with the Canadian government, enterprises and Indigenous communities to build the foundation for a significant AI colocation business. For our digital asset financial services business, we are focused on growing revenue from custody and other products over the coming year.”

Grant of Stock Options and RSUs

DMG announces the granting of stock options and RSUs to employees and directors of the Company. A total of 186,680 stock options (“Options”) and 2,275,000 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) have been granted. The Options are exercisable over five years at a price of $0.28 per share, with vesting in 25% increments on the six-, 12-, 18-, and 24-month anniversaries of the grant date. The RSUs vest in one year; these grants are designed to create an incentive structure that aligns longer-term performance with the Company’s growth.

About DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.

DMG is a sustainable, vertically integrated blockchain and data center technology company that develops, manages, and operates comprehensive platform solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. The company’s operations are driven by two strategic pillars: Core and Core+, both unified by DMG’s commitment to vertical integration and environmentally responsible practices. DMG’s subsidiary Systemic Trust Corporation is focused on custody of digital assets.

For more information on DMG Blockchain Solutions, visit: www.dmgblockchain.com

Follow @dmgblockchain on Twitter and subscribe to DMG’s YouTube channel.

For further information, please contact:

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Sheldon Bennett, CEO & Director

Tel: +1 (778) 300-5406

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.dmgblockchain.com

For Investor Relations:

[email protected]

For Media Inquiries:

[email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information or statements based on current expectations. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include statements regarding the Company’s Christina Lake site AI development strategy and the expected timelines and outcomes, the Company’s plan to work with one or more partners to build Christina Lake into a world-class AI data center, DMG’s strategies and plans, the Company’s plans and goals for Systemic Trust, developing and executing on the Company’s products and services, the anticipated timeline to close the transaction and the expected benefits of the transaction, the opportunity and plans to monetize bitcoin transactions and provide additional products and services to customers and users, the continued investment in Bitcoin network software infrastructure and applications, the expected allocation of capital, developing and executing on the Company’s products and services, the launch of products and services, events, courses of action, and the potential of the Company’s technology and operations, among others, are all forward-looking information.

Future changes in the Bitcoin network-wide mining difficulty rate or Bitcoin hashrate may materially affect the future performance of DMG’s production of bitcoin, and future operating results could also be materially affected by the price of bitcoin and an increase in hashrate mining difficulty.

Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as “may”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “believe” and “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, market and other conditions, volatility in the trading price of the common shares of the Company, business, economic and capital market conditions; the ability to manage operating expenses, which may adversely affect the Company’s financial condition; the ability to remain competitive as other better financed competitors develop and release competitive products; regulatory uncertainties; access to equipment; market conditions and the demand and pricing for products; the demand and pricing of bitcoin; the demand and pricing of AI data centers and usage; security threats, including a loss/theft of DMG’s bitcoin; DMG’s relationships with its customers, distributors and business partners; the inability to add more power to DMG’s facilities; DMG’s ability to successfully define, design and release new products in a timely manner that meet customers’ needs; the ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel; competition in the industry; the impact of technology changes on the products and industry; failure to develop new and innovative products; the ability to successfully maintain and enforce our intellectual property rights and defend third-party claims of infringement of their intellectual property rights; the impact of intellectual property litigation that could materially and adversely affect the business; the ability to manage working capital; and the dependence on key personnel. DMG may not actually achieve its plans, projections, or expectations. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products and services, the ability to successfully develop software, that there will be no regulation or law that will prevent the Company from operating its business, anticipated costs, the ability to secure sufficient capital to complete its business plans, the ability to achieve goals and the price of bitcoin. Given these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The securities of DMG are considered highly speculative due to the nature of DMG’s business. For further information concerning these and other risks and uncertainties, refer to the Company’s filings on www.sedarplus.ca. In addition, DMG’s past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include failure to obtain regulatory approval, the continued availability of capital and financing, equipment and/or infrastructure failures, lack of supply of equipment, power and infrastructure, failure to obtain any permits required to operate the business, the impact of technology changes on the industry, the impact of viruses and diseases on the Company’s ability to operate, secure equipment, and hire personnel, competition, security threats including stolen bitcoin from DMG or its customers, consumer sentiment towards DMG’s products, services and blockchain and AI technology generally, failure to develop new and innovative products, litigation, lack of demand for the Company’s products and services, adverse weather or climate events, increase in operating costs, increase in equipment and labor costs, equipment failures, decrease in the price of Bitcoin, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, government regulations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of or statements made by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.



CBJ Newsmakers