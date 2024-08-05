‘Do I Qualify for Lung Cancer Screening?’: Understanding Your Path to Early Detection Could Save Your Life

While other organized screening programs are well-established, organized lung cancer screening remains less familiar to many Canadians, yet it’s a crucial and accessible way to protect your health. Lung Health Foundation shows you how to know if screening may be right for you and when it’s time to talk to your primary care provider.

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Every year, thousands of Canadians wonder if they should get screened for lung cancer. Unlike other organized cancer screening programs that automatically send invitations or reminders when it’s time to be screened, lung cancer screening works a little differently. You aren’t automatically invited — there are a few steps to determine if screening is right for you. The first step is to complete a risk assessment, which helps determine whether you’re eligible for screening. Once eligibility is confirmed, you’ll receive information about next steps and how to book your appointment.

Canada helped pioneer organized lung cancer screening programs, developing world-leading approaches to identifying those at highest risk. But for many Canadians, the journey from “Should I get screened?” to receiving that first scan remains unclear.

“Unlike other organized cancer screening programs that have been established for decades, lung cancer screening programs are new — and for many people, the process can feel a bit uncertain,” says Dr. Jessica Moffatt, , Vice-President of Programs & Public Affairs at Lung Health Foundation, Canada’s largest charity dedicated to lung health. “One of the main challenges for Canadians right now is understanding who qualifies and how to get screened. We want to help Canadians navigate this process.”

Programs Vary by Province

Currently, Ontario, British Columbia, and Nova Scotia have provincial organized lung cancer screening programs at various stages of implementation. Several other provinces are piloting programs or actively planning rollouts.

The specifics, including how to access screening and what the referral process looks like, vary by province.

Understanding Eligibility: The Two-Step Process

Lung cancer screening isn’t for everyone. It’s designed for people at high risk. Getting screened through one of Canada’s three organized screening programs involves two distinct steps that many people don’t realize are separate:

Step 1: Qualifying for a Risk Assessment

Each province is slightly different; however, you may qualify for a risk assessment if you:

Are between 55-80 years-old in Ontario, or between 55-74 years-old in B.C. and Nova Scotia

Have smoked cigarettes daily for at least 20 years (not necessarily consecutive)

Have no current symptoms of lung cancer

In Ontario, if you think you meet the eligibility criteria, you should talk to your primary care provider about a referral for a lung cancer screening risk assessment. You can also contact your local screening hospital directly — no referral is required.

In B.C., you can call the BC Lung Screening Program directly at 1-877-717-5864 to complete your risk assessment.

In Nova Scotia, you can call the Lung Screening Program directly at 1-833-505-LUNG (5864) to start the process.

Step 2: Qualifying for Screening

During your risk assessment, a screening navigator will ask detailed questions about your health history, including smoking patterns, family history, and other risk factors. Using a tool called a risk assessment calculator, they’ll determine if you are eligible based on the score generated by the calculator.

“Most people don’t realize there are two stages to this process,” says Dr. Moffatt. “The risk assessment determines whether screening is right for you – because screening isn’t risk-free, and we want to make sure the benefits outweigh the risks for each individual.”

What If You Have Symptoms?

This is crucial: screening is only for people who do not have symptoms of lung cancer.

If you’re experiencing symptoms like a persistent cough, unexplained weight loss, chest pain, or coughing up blood, you don’t need screening. You need a diagnostic testing immediately.

“That’s the distinction many people don’t understand,” Dr. Moffatt reveals. “Screening looks for cancer before symptoms appear. If you have symptoms, talk to your healthcare provider right away about diagnostic testing. Don’t wait. And if you don’t have a primary care provider, you can still reach out directly to your local screening site, walk-in clinic or hospital to discuss next steps. No one should delay care because they don’t have a family doctor.”

The Screening Journey: What to Expect

For those who qualify for screening, the process involves:

Low-dose CT scans: Quick, painless scans that take less than 10 minutes. No needles, no dye, no fasting required. You don’t even need to change your clothes.

Results and Follow-Up: A screening navigator will call you with results and next steps. Depending on findings, you may need:

Annual screening (if nothing concerning is found)

More frequent monitoring (every 6 months)

Follow-up scans in 3 months

Referral for diagnostic assessment

Ongoing Support: Throughout the process, screening navigators help coordinate appointments, answer questions, and ensure you understand each step.

Why Early Detection Matters

National registry data from 2019 shows that about half of all lung cancers are diagnosed at stage 4 in Canada, when treatment options are limited.

“When lung cancer is caught early through screening — at stage 1 or 2 — treatment options are often less invasive and more successful. In some cases, treatment may be as straightforward as a minor surgery followed by a short course of chemotherapy. says Dr. Moffatt. “That’s why screening matters. Each day matters.”

Breaking Down Barriers

Two of the biggest barriers preventing eligible Canadians from accessing screening are stigma and access to primary care.

While you can self-refer for a lung cancer screening risk assessment, if your assessment shows that you’re eligible for screening, a referral from a primary care provider is still required before your scan can be booked. This creates challenges for those who don’t have a primary care provider. In some cases, individuals are told they are at high risk for lung cancer after their assessment but struggle to obtain the referral needed to move forward with screening.

There are also emotional barriers. Many people feel ashamed or stigmatized about their smoking history and may avoid seeking help. “The psychological harm of knowing you’re at high risk but not being able to access screening is real,” notes Dr. Moffatt. “We’re working to make this process clearer and more accessible for everyone who needs it. And if you think you might qualify, have that conversation with your healthcare provider. Ask specifically about lung cancer screening programs in your province. Share your smoking history openly without shame. The fear of finding something is understandable, but knowing early gives you options and hope.

For more information about lung cancer screening, eligibility criteria, and programs in your province, visit https://lunghealth.ca/lung-cancer/lung-cancer-screening/

About Lung Health Foundation (LHF):

The Lung Health Foundation has been working to improve the lung health of Canadians for over 100 years. As the national leader in lung health, the Lung Health Foundation is committed to supporting and empowering individuals living with lung disease across Canada. Through its community initiatives, grassroots educational programs, research, and advocacy, LHF fosters a healthier future for all Canadians affected by lung conditions and their caregivers.

Follow LHF on social media: Instagram: @lunghealthfoundation; Facebook: lunghealthfoundation/; X (formerly Twitter): @LungHealthFdn.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, and to speak with Dr. Jessica Moffatt or a patient in an organized lung screening program:

CONTACT:

Rob Bailey

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 201-819-1134

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31aa5649-352d-41f6-afc0-f79e2b4343bb



CBJ Newsmakers