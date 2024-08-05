Domestic Metals Closes Third & Final Tranche of LIFE Offering

**NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES**

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Domestic Metals Corp. (the “Company” or “Domestic”) – (TSXV: DMCU; OTCQB: DMCUF; FSE: 03E) reports that, pursuant to their news releases dated September 15, September 30, October 9, October 15 and October 29, 2025, the Company has closed a third and final tranche of the LIFE Offering (the “Offering”) issuing an additional 2,372,137 units of the Company (“Units”) at a price of $0.28 per Unit for gross proceeds of $664,198. The total aggregate issuance under the LIFE Offering is 14,150,708 units for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,962,198. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a “Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional share of the Company for a period of three years from the date of issuance at a price of $0.40 per share. The expiry of the Warrants may be accelerated if the closing price of the Company’s common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) is equal to or greater than $0.65 for a minimum of twenty consecutive trading days and a notice of acceleration is provided in accordance with the terms of the Warrants.

As part of the Offering, 1,912,747 Units were issued to a director of the Company, which constituted a “related party transaction” as such term is defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements under MI 61- 101, pursuant to sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, is not more than the 25% of the Company’s market capitalization.

Finder’s fees in the final tranche were paid to Leede Financial Inc. as to $3,335.14 cash and 13,896 non-transferable broker warrants.

The net proceeds from the Offering are intended for general working capital and exploration and development costs.

About Domestic Metals Corp.

Domestic Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of large-scale, copper and gold deposits in exceptional, historical mining project areas in the Americas.

The Company aims to discover new economic mineral deposits in historical mining districts that have seen exploration in geologically attractive mining jurisdictions, where economically favorable grades have been indicated by historic drilling and outcrop sampling.

The Smart Creek Project is strategically located in the mining-friendly state of Montana, containing widespread copper mineralization at surface and hosts 4 attractive porphyry copper, epithermal gold, replacement and exotic copper exploration targets with excellent host rocks for mineral deposition.

Domestic Metals Corp. is led by an experienced management team and an accomplished technical team, with successful track records in mine discovery, mining development and financing.

On behalf of Domestic Metals Corp.

Patricio Varas, Chairman and CEO

(604) 831-9306

For more information on Domestic Metals, please contact:

Patricio Varas, Phone: 604-831-9306 or Michael Pound, Phone: 604-363-2885

Please visit the Company website at www.domesticmetals.com or contact us at [email protected].

For all investor relations inquiries, please contact:

John Liviakis, Liviakis Financial Communications Inc., Phone: 415-389-4670

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to the Offering and the planned exploration activities on properties. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: competition within the industry; actual results of current exploration activities; environmental risks; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; future price of commodities; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining approvals or financing; risks related to indebtedness and the service of such indebtedness; as well as those factors, risks and uncertainties identified and reported in the Company’s public filings under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.



