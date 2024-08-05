Skip to content
Dorel Industries Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss Its Second Quarter Results

MONTREAL, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dorel Industries, Inc.  (TSX: DII.B, DII.A)

CONFERENCE CALL:
OPEN TO: Analysts, investors and all interested parties
DATE: Monday, August 11, 2025
TIME: 11:00 AM Eastern Time
CALL: 1-833-752-3231
   

THE PRESS RELEASE WILL BE PUBLISHED THE FRIDAY PRIOR (AUGUST 8) AFTER MARKETS CLOSE, THROUGH GLOBENEWSWIRE.

Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference begins.

If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a recording of the meeting by calling 1-855-669-9658 and entering the passcode 8352001 on your phone. This recording will be available on Monday, August 11, 2025 as of 2:30 PM until 11:59 PM on Monday, August 18, 2025.

MEDIA WISHING TO QUOTE AN ANALYST SHOULD CONTACT THE ANALYST PERSONALLY FOR PERMISSION.

Interested parties may also listen to a live webcast at https://www.dorel.com/eng/shareholder-information.

For further information contact John Paikopoulos, Dorel Industries Inc. at 514-934-3034.


