Doseology Completes Extensive North American Diligence, Securing Strategic Manufacturing Agreement via U.S. Subsidiary Doseology USA Inc.

KELOWNA, British Columbia, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Doseology Sciences Inc. ( CSE: MOOD | PINK: DOSEF | FSE: VU70 ) (“Doseology” or the “Company”), an innovator in precision-formulated oral stimulants, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned Florida subsidiary, Doseology USA Inc., has executed a confidential manufacturing agreement with a leading North American production partner.

This milestone represents a step in Doseology’s operational evolution—establishing the commercial infrastructure, manufacturing capacity, and regulatory foundation required to support the Company’s transition from development of its oral stimulant pouches to full market readiness.

“This is much more than a manufacturing agreement, it’s a defining moment as it enables Doseology to move from R&D to commercial deployment,” said Tim Corkum, President & COO of Doseology. “Through Doseology USA Inc., we’ve secured an American partner that delivers the scale, quality, and integrity we require as we prepare to enter the oral stimulant pouch market.”

Extensive Diligence Across North America

Doseology’s leadership conducted on-site reviews, operational assessments, and compliance audits across numerous facilities throughout the United States and Canada.

After rigorous evaluation, the Company selected a partner recognized for:

Certified & Compliant Production : FDA-registered, GMP-certified, and ISO 9001:2015-approved facility ensuring pharmaceutical-grade quality and safety.

: FDA-registered, GMP-certified, and ISO 9001:2015-approved facility ensuring pharmaceutical-grade quality and safety. Turnkey Manufacturing Expertise : End-to-end solutions spanning formulation, ingredient sourcing, blending, pouch filling, packaging, and logistics.

: End-to-end solutions spanning formulation, ingredient sourcing, blending, pouch filling, packaging, and logistics. Oral Pouch Specialization : Precision control across nicotine, caffeine, and nootropic pouch formats—customizable by dosage, moisture, and flavour.

: Precision control across nicotine, caffeine, and nootropic pouch formats—customizable by dosage, moisture, and flavour. Rigorous Quality & Regulatory Systems : Built-in QA, traceability, and labeling practices fully aligned with FDA and ISO standards.

: Built-in QA, traceability, and labeling practices fully aligned with FDA and ISO standards. Scalable, Low-Risk Partnership Model: Flexible production volumes that accommodate early pilot runs, regional launches, and high-volume commercial production designed to minimize capital investment while accelerating go-to-market.

“Our diligence process was deliberate and comprehensive,” added Corkum. “We wanted an American manufacturing partnership that reflects our core values—integrity, quality, and accountability. As we enter the market, this ensures Doseology’s products are built on a foundation of trusted North American craftsmanship and scientific precision.”

A Defining Milestone for Shareholders

The signing of this manufacturing agreement by Doseology USA Inc. marks a key inflection point in Doseology’s investment and commercialization cycle, demonstrating that the Company has now established the operational backbone to execute its strategy and deliver measurable progress in the oral stimulant pouch market.

“This step validates our readiness to scale,” said Corkum. “We’ve secured the right partner, the right structure, and the right systems to move confidently into the next stage of our growth. For shareholders, this milestone signals tangible execution and a disciplined pathway toward value creation.”

“This agreement represents a pivotal step in Doseology’s ability to commercialize efficiently and responsibly,” added Patrick Sills, Strategic Commercialization Advisor to Doseology. “Having worked closely with global category leaders such as Swedish Match, the parent company behind ZYN, I’ve seen firsthand how disciplined manufacturing, compliance, and scalability form the bedrock of long-term success. Doseology’s approach—combining science-driven product development with thoroughly vetted North American infrastructure—built on the same strategic foundation that defined today’s market leading oral stimulant brands. This partnership validates the Company’s commitment to execution, quality, and shareholder value.”

Building for Market Leadership

Led by executives with deep experience in regulated Big Tobacco, CPG, Nutraceuticals, and Corporate Finance, Doseology continues to build a North American infrastructure network designed to support innovation, compliance, and performance at scale.

The establishment of Doseology USA Inc. further strengthens the Company’s operational presence in the United States and underscores its commitment to American-made production integrity, sustainable growth, and long-term shareholder value.

About Doseology Sciences Inc. ( CSE: MOOD | PINK: DOSEF | FSE: VU70 )

Doseology is a biotech innovation company, engineering precision‑formulated oral stimulants that are designed to optimize energy, focus, and cognitive performance. Through rigorous scientific research and advanced delivery technologies, we’re pioneering next‑gen performance solutions designed to empower peak performance.

Website: www.doseology.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward‐looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward‐looking information is often identified by the words “may,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect” or similar expressions. Readers are cautioned that forward‐looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects the Company’s management’s expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company’s future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward‐looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance, or achievements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward‐looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; decreases in the prevailing prices for products in the markets that the Company operates in; adverse changes in applicable laws or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws; regulations and enforcement priorities of governmental authorities; compliance with government regulation and related costs; and other risks described in the Company’s prospectus. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward‐looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward‐looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law. For more information, investors should review the Company’s filings which are available on SEDAR+ .

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

