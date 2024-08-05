DPM Metals Announces Filing of Amended Technical Report for the Vareš Mine

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DPM Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM, ASX: DPM) (ARBN: 689370894) (“DPM” or “the Company”) announces that, as a result of a review (the “Review”) of the existing technical report on the Vareš Mine by staff of the Ontario Securities Commission (the “OSC”), the Company is issuing the following news release regarding disclosure on the Vareš Mine.

In connection with the Review, the Company has amended and refiled the technical report entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Vareš Mine, Bosnia and Herzegovina” with an effective date of April 1, 2025, and an issue date of June 9, 2025 (the “Vareš Technical Report”).

The revisions to the Vareš Technical Report consist of the following: (i) removing the disclosure whereby a minor amount of inferred mineral resources was included in the mining shapes constituting the mineral reserves and associated non-material incidental revisions to the mineral reserve statement and economic analysis section; and (ii) replacing the author taking responsibility for Items 16.1 and 26.2 in the Vareš Technical Report, Mr. Michael Di Giovinazzo, MAusIMM, with Neil Marshall, MIMMM, due to Mr. Di Giovinazzo not meeting the designation required to act as a “qualified person”, as such term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”).

The amended and restated Vareš Technical Report is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and on the Company’s website at www.dpmmetals.com.

Sabine Anderson is independent of the Company and the qualified person, as defined in NI 43-101, that has received and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Cautionary Note

DPM is not required to report on minerals exploration results, mineral resources and ore reserves in accordance with Chapter 5 of the ASX Listing Rules or the JORC Code 2012 due to DPM’s Foreign Exempt Listing on the ASX. DPM’s mineral reserves and mineral resources are prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum—Definition Standards adopted by the CIM Council on 10 May 2014, as required by Canadian securities regulatory authorities, which may differ from the requirements of the ASX Listing Rules and the JORC Code 2012.



