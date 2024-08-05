Dr. Scott MacPherson appointed President and CEO of Keyano College

Fort McMurray, AB, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Board of Governors of Keyano College is pleased to announce that Scott MacPherson, EdD, MBA, has been selected as the new President and CEO of the College, following a thorough executive search process. Dr. MacPherson is exceptionally well qualified for this role. He will assume his position on December 8, 2025.

Dr. MacPherson brings extensive experience, specialized knowledge and industry experience pertinent to the unique demands and challenges of polytechnic institutions and community colleges. He is currently Dean of the School of Business and Creative Industries at Nova Scotia Community College in Halifax. He also spent over 11 years at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT) in Calgary, including serving as Dean of the School of Construction. Dr. MacPherson brings personal experience in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, having had a construction, energy and IT industry career prior to his academic career that often brought him to Fort McMurray.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming Dr. MacPherson back to Fort McMurray,” said Kim Farwell, First Vice Chair of the Keyano Board of Governors. “From our first meeting with him, we could see that Scott brings the right mix of skills and experience to guide Keyano College through its next chapter of growth and innovation. I am confident he is the right leader to refocus and align our excellent senior team at Keyano, charting a clear path forward for our college and our students.”

“I am excited to return to Alberta and assume the leadership of Keyano College – a critical northern Alberta educational institution,” said Dr. MacPherson. “I envision a bright future that equips learners with both the subject-matter expertise and the transferrable skills that they will need to excel in a rapidly changing workforce. I will be moving to Fort McMurray in the coming weeks, with my family joining me at the end of the school year. We are all looking forward to renewing old friendships and building new relationships.”

Dr. MacPherson will take over the role from Dr. Sandra Efu, Interim President and CEO. We are deeply grateful to Dr. Efu for her steady leadership during the transition period and for her significant contributions to Keyano College. We also thank all candidates for their applications; we appreciated the strong interest in the position.

