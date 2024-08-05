Draganfly Secures Second Major Order from Fortune 50 Telecommunications Company to Expand NDAA-Compliant Heavy Lift Drone Fleet

Tampa Bay, Florida, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8A) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, today announced a second purchase order (“PO”) from a Fortune 50 telecommunications company. Under this agreement, Draganfly will deliver multiple units of its Commander 3XL platform integrated with Unmanned Systems & Solutions Inc. (“USaS”) LEAP® tether system. This order marks a major expansion and standardization of the customer’s National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA)-compliant drone fleet for emergency management and post-disaster telecommunication support.

The order leverages Draganfly’s NDAA multi-mission Commander 3XL drone combined with USaS’s proven tethered-power and communications infrastructure to enable persistent aerial operations. The LEAP® tethered system provides continuous power and high-bandwidth data connectivity, significantly extending mission endurance and enhancing operational resilience. Together, these technologies create a robust solution for critical-mission environments such as emergency response, telecommunications infrastructure restoration, and first-responder support in disrupted environments.

“This second order validates the performance and reliability of Draganfly’s NDAA-compliant Drone Systems for disaster recovery, logistics, and communications support,” said Cameron Chell, President and CEO of Draganfly. “By integrating USaS’s tether technology, we’re able to deliver a solution that provides continuous flight capability for missions demanding persistent coverage and secure communication links.”

Paul Corry, Chief Executive Officer of USaS, said, “Our LEAP® tethered system was built for agencies and operators who require extended-duration aerial assets. Partnering with Draganfly allows us to bring this capability to a proven, mission-ready platform and expand the impact of tethered operations in both emergency response and communications maintenance.”

This collaboration underscores Draganfly’s long history of integrating specialized technologies to enhance mission performance across public safety, infrastructure, and industrial sectors. It reinforces the Company’s commitment to adaptable, interoperable solutions designed to meet the complex operational demands of its customers.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8A) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software, and AI systems that revolutionize the way organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 25 years, Draganfly is an award-winning industry leader serving the public safety, public health, mining, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

About Unmanned Systems & Solutions Inc. (USaS)

Unmanned Systems & Solutions Inc. designs and manufactures the LEAP® tethered unmanned aerial system, engineered for long‑endurance missions, secure data transmission, and continuous airborne operations. Built for applications including communications infrastructure, surveillance, inspection, and public‑safety support, the LEAP® platform enables payloads to remain aloft for extended periods with reliable power and data connectivity.

