Draganfly to Unveil the Outrider Southern Border Multi-Mission Drone in a Live Operation at Cochise County Invite-Only Border Drone Security Summit

Cochise County, AZ, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSW: 3U8A) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, today announced that it will unveil its new Outrider Drone during an exclusive, invitation-only event, the Cochise County Border Drone Summit, taking place November 16–17, 2025, in Sierra Vista, Arizona (the “Summit”).

Hosted in partnership with the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, the Summit will bring together select leaders from law enforcement, defence, and security sectors to demonstrate and explore how advanced, NDAA-compliant UAV systems are transforming border security and public safety operations.

Draganfly’s Outrider Drone will make its debut with a live operation near the Southern U.S. border. Engineered for long-endurance surveillance and logistics missions, Outrider integrates advanced imaging and secure communications to deliver real-time capabilities across complex terrain — ideal for border security, emergency response, and defence operations.

“Outrider represents a leap forward in how agencies can protect and respond along our borders and in other complex environments,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. “This platform combines North American-built reliability with endurance and intelligence that empower operators to act faster, safer, and with greater precision. The Cochise County border is the perfect venue to demonstrate that capability in real-world conditions.”

Summit Highlights

Exclusive Access: Invitation-only attendance offering guided field operations in one of America’s most strategic regions.

Invitation-only attendance offering guided field operations in one of America’s most strategic regions. Outrider Live Operation: Live unveiling and operational demonstration of Draganfly’s new Outrider Drone.

Live unveiling and operational demonstration of Draganfly’s new Outrider Drone. Technology Briefings: Expert sessions on U.S.-based UAV innovation and counter-UAS strategies.

Expert sessions on U.S.-based UAV innovation and counter-UAS strategies. Next-Gen Insights: Engage with leaders on tactics, policy, and technology shaping the future of drone-enabled security.

Attendance is limited and available by invitation only. Qualified/Credentialed individuals or organizations interested in attending may request an invitation by contacting [email protected].

Media Attendance

Accredited media are also invited to attend the summit on an invitation basis. Members of the press interested in covering the event or the unveiling of the Outrider Drone may contact [email protected] to request credentials and event details.

Forward-Looking Statements

