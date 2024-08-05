Drilling Commences at Sherlock Crossing Gold-Antimony Prospect

HIGHLIGHTS

A maiden reverse circulation (RC) drilling program is underway at Sherlock Crossing in the West Pilbara, testing high-grade Au-Sb mineralisation at the historic Clarke Mine.

reverse circulation in the West Pilbara, testing high-grade Au-Sb mineralisation at the historic Clarke Mine. The drill program consists of 8 holes on 4 sections for ~1,000 m RC over a strike length of 300 m.

Drilling aims to define down dip continuity of high-grade veins mapped at surface, to extend mineralisation to the north and south and to potentially define plunge of the mineralising system.

RC drilling is anticipated to be completed in September with results expected in mid-October 2025.

with results expected in mid-October 2025. At the Wyloo Project in the South Pilbara, mapping and sampling confirmed coherent Sb-Ag-Au anomalism in readiness for drilling. Peak results from rock chip sampling of the polymetallic vein-style mineralisation include 482 g/t Ag, 1.29% Sb, 0.93 g/t Au, 2.6% Cu, 9.7% Pb and 15.95% Zn.

Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX: NST), Novo’s partner in the Egina Farm-in/Joint Venture arrangement, commenced aircore drilling at the Farno JV area.

Exploration is underway in NSW at Tibooburra , including downhole televiewer logging at Clone, relogging of historic core at New Bendigo, and detailed mapping programs at several prospects to define drill targets.

, including downhole televiewer logging at Clone, relogging of historic core at New Bendigo, and detailed mapping programs at several prospects to define drill targets. Novo’s maiden RC program at John Bull awaits regulator compliance and landholder agreements prior to commencement.

Commenting on the Company’s Pilbara exploration activity, Mike Spreadborough, Executive Co-Chairman and Acting Chief Executive Officer, said “We’re incredibly excited to commence RC drilling at our Sherlock Crossing Project in the West Pilbara. This marks a significant milestone in our exploration strategy, and we’re eager to test the high-grade Au-Sb mineralisation targets we’ve identified. Results from the drilling program will be used to guide subsequent programs at Sherlock Crossing, testing the extensive and coherent antimony soil anomaly extending over 1.5 km in strike to the south of the historic mining activity. The potential for significant discovery is driving our pursuit, and we look forward to sharing results as they come to hand.

“Across our portfolio, we continue to strategically pursue prospects identified during our assessment of advanced gold and antimony targets conducted in the first half of 2025, such as at Wyloo in the South Pilbara and at Tibooburra in NSW.

“Novo is ready for a busy second half of exploration and is committed to keeping the market informed as drilling progresses.”

PERTH, Australia, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Novo Resources Corp. (Novo or the Company) (ASX: NVO) (TSX: NVO) (OTCQB: NSRPF) is pleased to provide an update on exploration programs for H2 2025.

In the Pilbara, the Company’s current focus is on high-grade gold and gold-antimony exploration projects. A maiden RC drill program has commenced at Sherlock Crossing, testing mineralisation at the historic Au-Sb Clarke Mine. Meanwhile, reconnaissance field mapping and sampling are advancing geological understanding at the polymetallic Southeast Wyloo prospect, as the Company moves to make the Wyloo project drill-ready.

Novo continues to actively explore its gold assets in New South Wales, including returning to Tibooburra to continue advanced fieldwork across multiple prospects. The Company is also progressing regulatory and landholder access approvals to allow RC drilling to commence at the John Bull Gold Project in Q4 2025.

Figure 1: Novo Pilbara and Onslow District Tenure showing priority gold prospects.

PILBARA EXPLORATION PORTFOLIO

Sherlock Crossing (Au-Sb)

A maiden RC drill program has commenced at the Sherlock Crossing project focussed on the historic Clarke Mine workings, where targeted rock chip sampling by Novo in previous programs yielded grades of up to 4.7% Sb and 146.7 g/t Au1. The drill program consists of 8 holes on 4 sections for ~1,000 m RC over a strike length of 300 m. Drilling aims to define down dip continuity of high-grade veins mapped at surface, extend mineralisation to the north and south and potentially define plunge of the mineralising system.

Results from the drilling program will be used to guide subsequent programs at Sherlock Crossing, which will test the extensive and coherent antimony soil anomaly extending over 1.5 km in strike to the south of the historic mining activity.

Results appearing in this news release are not necessarily representative of mineralisation throughout the applicable project.

Figure 2: Sherlock Crossing, showing extended soil anomaly > 10 ppm Sb to the SW of the proposed first pass drilling area at the Clarke Mine.1

Wyloo (Sb-Ag-Au)

The Wyloo project area covers two exploration tenements in the southern Pilbara (Figure 1) and is ranked highly for antimony potential by Novo. The project includes two, ~2 km-strike high-order antimony (± gold) stream sediment anomalies (Figure 3) in the southeast of the tenure. Reconnaissance rock chip sampling and mapping completed in mid-2023 on the easternmost anomaly defined a prominent polymetallic quartz vein system.

Follow-up detailed mapping and rock chip sampling was completed in July 2025 in preparation for RC drilling. Sampling focussed on an ENE trending vein array, dipping 60 degrees to the ESE, with a strike length trending over 150 m under cover in both directions (Figure 4).

Rock chip samples yielded maximum values of 0.93 g/t Au, 482 g/t Ag, 1.29% Sb, 9.7% Pb and 15.95% Zn with numerous high-grade samples along the outcropping vein array (Figure 4). Significant results are shown in Table 1 below.

Mapping has highlighted a dynamic geological setting, with the vein arrays on the flank of an interpreted rhyolite dome and parallel to a significant fault zone. The target continues under cover along strike in both directions (SW and NE).

Figure 3 Wyloo tenure showing high order stream sediment antimony anomalies.

Table 1 Significant gold, silver, antimony, and base metal rock chip assay results from rock chip sampling at Southeast Wyloo

Sample ID Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Height

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) Pb

(%) Sb

(%) Zn

(%) R07585 457962 7482678 291.7 0.93 160 0.08 6.29 1.29 0.17 R07572 457962 7482688 294.6 0 16 0.23 0.01 0.95 0.22 R07598 457939 7482669 289.4 0.12 482 0.03 1.30 0.93 0.05 R07573 457964 7482689 294.1 0 7 0.15 0.07 0.84 0.23 R07581 457973 7482681 292.1 0.05 214 0.14 0.52 0.33 14.95 R07597 457939 7482669 289.4 0.01 137 0.13 0.73 0.26 1.65 R07579 457973 7482682 291.3 0.02 35 0.08 0.10 0.25 1.82 R07578 457972 7482683 292 0.02 63 0.15 0.09 0.22 1.96 R07589 457956 7482674 295.9 0.07 263 0.07 1.00 0.19 15.95 R07592 457956 7482674 293.7 0.06 132 0.02 1.40 0.18 0.17 R07593 457957 7482673 294.7 0.06 127 0.05 4.68 0.15 0.25 R07591 457956 7482674 295.2 0.10 277 0.06 0.53 0.13 3.85 R07584 457974 7482679 290.9 0.39 42 0.09 9.70 0.12 7.97 R07562 457893 7482681 284 0 4 0.16 0 0.14 0.42 R07564 457968 7482705 297.4 0.03 8 2.62 0.01 0.03 0.04

Refer to Appendix 1 for all rock sample results.

Figure 4 Geological mapping and significant Sb and Ag rock chip results at the SE Wyloo prospect (results in grey previously reported – Refer to Novo’s ASX announcement dated 11 September 2024 – Evaluation of Pilbara Antimony-Gold potential generates positive results)

All compliance requirements are being completed to support a maiden RC program designed to test the mineralisation identified at Wyloo, including planning for heritage surveys.

Egina Earn-in/JV (Northern Star earning a 50% interest)

Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX: NST), Novo’s new partner in the Egina Farm-in/Joint Venture arrangement (following its acquisition of De Grey Mining Limited), has commenced aircore (AC) drilling at the Farno JV area (E47/2502), testing a prospective structural zone in the north of the tenement. This work forms part of a broader program, which may include RC and diamond drilling if warranted.

Balla Balla Gold Project

Results from the maiden aircore (AC) drill program in Q2 2025 at the Balla Balla gold project delineated a series of polymetallic anomalies and alteration zones, which will be followed up in Q4 2025. The drill program was designed to test targets over a 10 km trend, associated with interpreted complexities on the Sholl Shear Zone and related structures.

Peak Au, Bi, Sb, Cu and Mo results have been recorded at Ramquarry and south Babbage along the Sholl Shear, associated with sub-massive pyrite mineralisation, strong silica-chlorite alteration and/or zones of intense quartz veining, indicating significant hydrothermal activity. Peak silver values are related to an interpreted fold axis observed in regional magnetics and porphyritic mafic intrusions.

Follow-up work is planned to include assaying entire drill holes for the multielement assay suite in anomalous areas, conducting spectral imaging on selected intervals to determine alteration mineralogy and rock composition, and complete petrological analysis on selected samples. Once these high-level studies have been completed and assessed, follow-up and extensional drilling will be planned if warranted.

Pilbara Forward Programs

At Sherlock Crossing, it is anticipated that RC drilling will be completed in September, with results expected in mid-October 2025.

At Southeast Wyloo, an RC drill program has been designed for completion in Q4 2025, pending the Company obtaining all required heritage approvals.

At Balla Balla, follow-up spectral imaging to inform alteration mineralogy and rock composition, along with petrology on selected samples, is planned to commence in H2 2025.

NEW SOUTH WALES EXPLORATION PORTFOLIO

Tibooburra Gold Project (Farm-in with Manhattan Corporation)

Follow up field programs are currently underway at Tibooburra after the successful Clone RC drill program.

Novo’s maiden drilling program at Clone earlier in 2025 produced high-grade gold intercepts including:

12 m @ 5.90 g/t Au from 16 m, including 5 m @ 13.74 g/t Au from 23 m (TBR0001) 2

from 16 m, including from 23 m (TBR0001) 17 m @ 2.40 g/t Au from 59 m including 9 m @ 4.14 g/t Au from 59 m (TBR0014)2

Exploration will now focus on developing a better understanding of both prospect and regional controls on mineralisation in the district, in preparation for follow-up work at Clone and New Bendigo and the commencement of maiden drill programs at other prospects.

Work being undertaken includes:

Downhole televiewer surveying (including optical and acoustic televiewers) on existing Clone RC holes to generate ‘digital diamond core’ and aid structural interpretation and vein style (paragenesis) assessment. Additional downhole tools including resistivity, chargeability and natural gamma, have also been trialled.

Relogging of historic core from New Bendigo and Pioneer to improve geological understanding, determine mineralisation style and structural controls on mineralisation.

Mapping of the Pioneer and New Bendigo trends to further support regional structural understanding and delineate additional drill targets.

The data will be interrogated on completion of the field work, with the objective of generating additional drill targets at Clone, New Bendigo and Pioneer.

Moving forward at Tibooburra, all data from the current field trip will be assessed and combined with drill results from the Clone RC program completed in April 2025. A follow-up RC drilling program is being designed for Clone, New Bendigo and Pioneer, targeting potential plunge controls on mineralisation.

Figure 5 Downhole surveying at the Clone Prospect

John Bull Gold Project (Farm-in with TechGen Metals)

At John Bull, a ~1,750 m RC drill program is planned to commence in Q4 2025 following the Company obtaining all required regulatory and land access approvals. The planned drill program is designed to test the four key target areas, being John Bull Main, John Bull South, Hills Creek West and Diggers North.

Authorised for release by the Board of Directors.

CONTACT

Investors:

Mike Spreadborough

+61 8 6400 6100

[email protected] North American Queries:

Leo Karabelas

+1 416 543 3120

[email protected] Media:

Cameron Gilenko

+61 466 984 953

[email protected]



QP STATEMENT

Mrs. Karen (Kas) De Luca (MAIG), is the qualified person, as defined under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, responsible for, and having reviewed and approved, the technical information contained in this news release. Mrs De Luca is Novo’s General Manager Exploration.

JORC COMPLIANCE STATEMENT

New Exploration Results

The information in this news release that relates to exploration results at Novo’s Pilbara tenure is based on information compiled by Mrs De Luca, who is a full-time employee of Novo Resources Corp. Mrs De Luca is a Competent Person who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mrs De Luca has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and the type of deposits under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the ‘Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves’. Mrs De Luca consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on her information in the form and context in which it appears.

Previous Exploration Results

The information in this news release that relates to previously reported exploration results at Novo’s Pilbara tenure is extracted from:

Novo’s ASX announcement entitled Evaluation of Pilbara Antimony-Gold potential generates positive results released to ASX on 11 September 2024; Novo’s ASX announcement entitled Pilbara Exploration Update released to ASX on 10 December 2024; and Novo’s ASX announcement entitled High-Grade results from RC drilling at Tibooburra Gold Project released to ASX on 9 July 2025,

each of which is available to view at www.asx.com.au. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the market announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the competent persons findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcements.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some statements in this news release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian and Australian securities law and regulations. In this news release, such statements include but are not limited to planned exploration activities and the timing of such. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, customary risks of the resource industry and the risk factors identified in Novo’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2024 (which is available under Novo’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and at www.asx.com.au) in the Company’s prospectus dated 2 August 2023 which is available at www.asx.com.au. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date those statements are made. Except as required by applicable law, Novo assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If Novo updates any forward-looking statement(s), no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

_______________

1 Refer to Novo’s ASX announcement dated 10 December 2024 – Pilbara Exploration Update

2 Refer to Novo’s ASX announcement dated 9 July 2025 – High-Grade results from RC Drilling at Tibooburra Gold Project

ABOUT NOVO

Novo is an Australian based gold explorer listed on the ASX and the TSX focussed on discovering standalone gold and copper projects with > 1 Moz development potential. Novo is an innovative gold explorer with a significant land package covering approximately 5,500 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, along with the 22 square kilometre Belltopper project in the Bendigo Tectonic Zone of Victoria, Australia. In addition to the above, Novo is part of two prospective farm in agreements in New South Wales.

Novo’s key project area in the Pilbara is the Egina Gold Camp, where Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX: NST) is farming-in to form a JV at the Becher Project and surrounding tenements through exploration expenditure of A$25 million within 4 years for a 50% interest. The Becher Project has similar geological characteristics as Northern Star’s 13.6 Moz Hemi Project#. Novo is also advancing gold exploration south of Becher in the Egina Gold Camp, part of the Croydon JV (Novo 70%: Creasy Group 30%). Novo continues to undertake early-stage exploration elsewhere across its Pilbara tenement portfolio.

Novo has also formed a lithium joint venture with SQM in the Pilbara which provides shareholder exposure to battery metals.

Novo has recently strengthened its high-quality, Australian based exploration portfolio by adding the TechGen John Bull Gold Project in the New England Orogen of NSW, and Manhattan Tibooburra Gold Project in the Albert Goldfields in northwestern NSW. Both projects demonstrate prospectivity for significant discovery and resource definition and align with Novo’s strategy of identifying and exploring projects with > 1 Moz Au potential. These high-grade gold projects compliment the landholding consolidation that forms the Toolunga Project in the Onslow District in Western Australia.

Novo has a significant investment portfolio and a disciplined program in place to identify value accretive opportunities that will build further value for shareholders.

Please refer to Novo’s website for further information including the latest corporate presentation.

#Refer to De Grey’s ASX Announcement, Hemi Gold Project mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) 2024, dated 14 November 2024. No assurance can be given that a similar (or any) commercially viable mineral deposit will be determined at Novo’s Becher Project.

Appendix 1: Wyloo rock sample results for Au, Ag, Sb, As and base metals, relevant to the mineralisation style and reported in this release.

Sample

ID Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Height

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) As

(%) Cu

(%) Pb

(%) Sb

(%) Zn

(%) R07589 457956 7482674 295.9 0.067 263 1.31 0.07 1.00 0.19 15.95 R07581 457973 7482681 292.1 0.051 214 0.63 0.14 0.52 0.33 14.95 R07584 457974 7482679 290.9 0.394 42 2.48 0.09 9.70 0.12 7.97 R07591 457956 7482674 295.2 0.101 277 1.14 0.06 0.53 0.13 3.85 R07578 457972 7482683 292.0 0.019 63 2.47 0.15 0.09 0.22 1.96 R07579 457973 7482682 291.3 0.015 35 0.77 0.08 0.10 0.25 1.82 R07597 457939 7482669 289.4 0.006 137 0.65 0.13 0.73 0.26 1.65 R07588 457955 7482675 296.2 0.009 16 0.29 0.01 0.12 0.12 0.67 R07562 457893 7482681 284.0 0.003 4 0.77 0.16 0 0.14 0.42 R07582 457974 7482680 291.2 0.023 81 0.04 0.01 0.12 0.06 0.39 R07586 457954 7482676 294.7 0.008 5 0.27 0.02 0.04 0.05 0.33 R09016 457881 7482637 284.8 0.005 2 0.45 0.01 0 0.11 0.30 R07583 457974 7482680 290.8 0.02 29 0.10 0.01 0.43 0.08 0.28 R07593 457957 7482673 294.7 0.061 127 1.92 0.05 4.68 0.15 0.25 R07561 457884 7482678 284.2 0.001 2 0.22 0.01 0 0.01 0.25 R07573 457964 7482689 294.1 0.003 7 0.46 0.15 0.07 0.84 0.23 R07572 457962 7482688 294.6 0.003 16 0.58 0.23 0.01 0.95 0.22 R07563 457889 7482681 283.2 0.014 2 0.33 0.03 0 0.16 0.20 R07585 457962 7482678 291.7 0.925 160 0.52 0.08 6.29 1.29 0.17 R07592 457956 7482674 293.7 0.06 132 0.95 0.02 1.40 0.18 0.17 R07577 457967 7482699 297.5 0.007 4 0.26 0.23 0.01 0.03 0.15 R07566 457981 7482714 292.8 0.004 2 0.02 0.02 0 0 0.15 R07595 457946 7482669 287.9 0.024 67 0.64 0.02 0.48 0.16 0.14 R07574 457965 7482693 295.1 0.004 6 0.48 0.16 0.02 0.20 0.14 R07567 458002 7482716 291.7 0.001 1 0.04 0.02 0 0 0.13 R07594 457948 7482671 286.9 0.007 26 0.42 0.01 0.41 0.20 0.12 R07596 457945 7482667 286.3 0.002 2 0.16 0.01 0 0.03 0.11 R09002 457929 7482664 292.0 0.004 2 3.26 0 0.02 0.26 0.09 R09003 457917 7482657 292.4 0.018 17 2.03 0.01 0.04 0.03 0.07 R09026 457492 7482314 279.8 0.001 0 0 0 0 0 0.07 R09008 457918 7482654 291.0 0.059 27 2.07 0.01 0.35 0.07 0.06 R07569 457968 7482690 294.9 0.002 6 0.16 0.03 0.05 0.12 0.06 R07598 457939 7482669 289.4 0.118 482 0.49 0.03 1.30 0.93 0.05 R07599 457934 7482666 288.0 0.042 6 4.96 0 0.02 0.11 0.05 R07564 457968 7482705 297.4 0.026 8 0.03 2.62 0.01 0.03 0.04 R07571 457968 7482687 295.0 0.003 7 0.1 0.01 0 0.27 0.04 R09023 458135 7482735 298.0 0.005 0 0.16 0.06 0.02 0.02 0.04 R09006 457917 7482656 291.9 0.033 70 2.14 0 1.15 0.04 0.03 R09021 458004 7482701 293.9 0.005 23 0.09 0.02 0.08 0.02 0.03 R09004 457917 7482657 292.3 0.016 19 3.45 0 0.06 0.04 0.03 R09018 457912 7482658 292.9 0.008 10 0.53 0 0.03 0.01 0.03 R07568 457970 7482691 292.8 0.003 8 0.11 0.03 0.04 0.02 0.03 R07587 457955 7482675 296.3 0.003 4 0.02 0 0.01 0 0.03 R07565 457982 7482704 292.1 0.006 3 0.15 0.13 0.02 0.02 0.03 R09005 457917 7482656 292.4 0.027 37 2.65 0 0.09 0.02 0.02 R09001 457935 7482662 291.0 0.004 12 0.80 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.02 R07575 457959 7482692 293.8 0.005 6 0.07 0.02 0.05 0.03 0.02 R09022 458541 7482775 315.0 0.002 0 0.21 0 0 0 0.02 R09011 457915 7482655 293.8 0.075 43 1.65 0 0.32 0.05 0.01 R09013 457904 7482647 290.8 0.031 11 0.80 0 0.11 0.01 0.01 R07576 457959 7482691 293.9 0.002 5 0.03 0.01 0.03 0.02 0.01 R09017 457875 7482648 286.0 0.012 1 0.03 0 0 0 0.01 R09024 457458 7482402 281.9 0.009 0 0 0 0 0 0.01 R09009 457914 7482653 293.1 0.145 44 10.9 0.01 0.89 0.08 0 R09007 457917 7482656 292.3 0.044 23 1.54 0 0.06 0.03 0 R09014 457899 7482637 288.3 0.120 13 0.64 0.01 0.17 0.02 0 R09015 457899 7482637 284.5 0.012 6 0.68 0 0.05 0 0 R09019 457905 7482655 292.8 0.034 4 9.56 0 0.01 0.03 0 R09012 457908 7482651 291.7 0.066 1 2.44 0 0.04 0.14 0 R09025 457668 7482300 286.7 0.003 0 0 0 0.01 0 0

JORC Code, 2012 Edition – Table 1

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section)

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling techniques Nature and quality of sampling (e.g., cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report.

In cases where ‘industry standard’ work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g., ‘reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay’). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g., submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. SE Wyloo rock chips samples were collected by grab sampling 1 – 3 kg of material. Sample sites were selected to be representative of the lithology sampled, and the same sampling technique was employed at each sample site where possible. Samples are pulverised in full and analysed for gold using a 50 g fire assay (Au-ICP22) and for multi-elements using a 0.25 g ME-MS61 assay Drilling techniques Drill type (e.g., core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (e.g., core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit, or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). Not applicable as no drilling undertaken Drill sample recovery Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Not applicable as no drilling undertaken. Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. Rock chip samples are geologically logged with quantitative and qualitative data collected including a description of lithology, vein type and vein densities, and alteration. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry.

For all sample types, the nature, quality, and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. The sampling techniques and sample sizes are considered appropriate for the style of mineralisation.

Rock chip samples are collected to best represent the material sampled across geological features. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g., standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (if lack of bias) and precision have been established. The rock chip sample assay methodology is considered appropriate for the style of mineralisation tested. The method includes inserting 2 CRM standards and 2 blanks per 100 samples or at least one of each per sample submission.

No QAQC issues were detected for Au or ME performance, with CRM performance passing review and no bias detected. Verification of sampling and assaying The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.

The use of twinned holes.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data. Primary data was collected in the field using Geobank for Field Teams 24.0, which was then forwarded to the database manager email for upload to the Geobank (v2025.0) database, buffered through a validation portal that ensures code and primary record compliance. Geobank is a front-end UX/UI tender software platform (developed and sold by Micromine) attached to a SQL v15.1 server.

Assay data was loaded from lab certificates received from the registered laboratory by an internal database manager or external database consultant, and industry-standard audit trails and chain-of-custody was adhered to.

No adjustments of the assay data were made. Location of data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control. All surface sample locations were recorded by hand-held GPS using the GDA 2020 zone 50 coordinate system. Data spacing and distribution Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Whether the data spacing, and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing has been applied. Limited rock chip samples taken are indicative of potential grade tenor. These do not represent or imply any continuity or scale potential. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. Rock samples were taken across features with geological data recorded to best reflect unbiased sampling of possible mineralised structures. Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security. All samples are stored and managed on site by internal staff. Samples are then transported by reputable companies to a registered laboratory where they are stored in a locked facility before being tracked and processed through the preparation and analysis system at the laboratory. Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. No audits have been undertaken.



Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section)

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral tenement and land tenure status Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a license to operate in the area. The Wyloo project area is located in the Southern Pilbara and comprises two tenements, E47/4016 and E47/4213, held by Rocklea Gold Pty Ltd and Meentheena Gold Pty Ltd respectively and both Companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of Novo. The Tenure falls within the PKKP Native Title Determination. The tenements are currently in good standing and there are no known impediments. Exploration done by other parties Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. The SE Wyloo prospect was discovered by Novo during a regional stream sediment sampling program across the E47/4213 tenement in the 2021 field season.

No other known work of relevance has been undertaken by other parties. Geology Deposit type, geological setting, and style of mineralisation. Mapping at SE Wyloo has highlighted a dynamic geological setting, with the vein arrays on the flank of an interpreted rhyolite dome and parallel to a significant fault zone. The target continues under cover along strike in both directions (SW and NE).

Rock chip samples yielded maximum values of 0.93 g/t Au, 482 g/t Ag, 1.29% Sb, 9.7% Pb and 15.95% Zn with numerous high-grade samples along the outcropping vein array. Drill hole Information A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes, including Easting and northing of the drill hole collar, Elevation or RL (Reduced Level – elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar, dip and azimuth of the hole, down hole length and interception depth plus hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. All rock chip sample results are reported in Appendices, listing all significant multi-elements. Data aggregation methods In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g., cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade results and longer lengths of low-grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. Not applicable as no drilling undertaken. Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.

If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g., ‘down hole length, true width not known’). Rock sample results are indicative in nature and, whilst representatively sampling the target lithology, do not contain any width or length information other than a qualitative description of the target. Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported. These should include but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Refer to the body of the release for appropriate maps and diagrams. Balanced reporting Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. The full multi element suite comprises 50 elements. Not all elements are reported in Appendix 1, but a selection relevant to the mineralisation style is reported. For these elements, sample ID, northing, easting and RL are reported.

All rock sample results are reported. Other substantive exploration data Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples – size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. No additional data. Further work The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g., tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling).

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. Refer to the body of the release.

Novo intends to complete a ~ 1,000 m maiden RC drilling program at the SE Wyloo Au-Sb-Ag (polymetallic) project.

No Section 3 or 4 report as no Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves are reported in this Appendix

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1663655e-0e8b-44cb-bbf2-a4aa9d8d7f99

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ded3c1ef-01e8-4a8c-84b6-1f4f21f44284

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/15351a64-1922-419f-84d2-054dc4a77c6d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/06973d67-28cb-4838-b369-b19420812eca

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/464f6703-24f6-4706-bcaf-022ad3986897

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/be302fe6-370d-4eb6-9202-4ad0512e0532



CBJ Newsmakers