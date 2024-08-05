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Due to Demand PesoRama Announces Upsize of Senior Unsecured Convertible Debenture Offering of up to C$21M to Retire Senior Debt

Due to Demand PesoRama Announces Upsize of Senior Unsecured Convertible Debenture Offering of up to C$21M to Retire Senior Debt

CBJ Newsmakers

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