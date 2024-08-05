Dundee Corporation Announces Sale of New Found Gold Corp. Units for Up to C$159.1 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

TORONTO, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A) (“Dundee” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with BMO Capital Markets Inc. and SCP Resource Finance LP (together, the “Dealers”) to sell 24,480,000 units (the “Units”) at a price of C$4.00 per Unit to qualified purchasers, for gross proceeds to Dundee of C$97,920,000 (the “Sale Transaction”). Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share of New Found Gold Corp. (“New Found”) owned by Dundee (a “Unit Share”) and one-half (0.5) of a common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional common share of New Found owned by Dundee (a “Warrant Share”) at an exercise price of C$5.00 for a term of 12 months from the date of issue. In the event that all Warrants are exercised, the total gross proceeds to Dundee would be C$159,120,000.

In Canada, the sale of the Unit Shares will be made through block trades on December 8, 2025 and the sale of the Warrants will be made on a private placement basis. In the United States, the sale of both the Unit Shares and the Warrants will be made on a private placement basis. The Warrants will be subject to a statutory hold period under, and will only be tradeable in accordance with, applicable securities laws. The Warrant Shares will not be subject to a hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Sale Transaction is scheduled to close on or about December 16, 2025, or such other date as agreed among Dundee and the Dealers.

“Monetizing this position enables us to redeploy capital into opportunities that strengthen our cash generation profile, while our retained warrant position preserves meaningful participation in the company’s future growth. This transaction reflects our disciplined approach to capital allocation and enhances our ability to advance our strategic priorities,” said Jonathan Goodman, President and CEO, Dundee Corporation.

The securities to be issued and sold under the Sale Transaction have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States.

Upon closing of the Sale Transaction, Dundee will own 12,242,569 common shares (“New Found Shares”) and 7,655,829 warrants (“New Found Warrants”) of New Found. Dundee has agreed with the Dealers that its remaining New Found Shares will be subject to a 60-day lock-up period, subject to customary exceptions. Proceeds from the sale of Units will be available to Dundee immediately and will be used to enhance the Corporation’s liquidity and for general corporate purposes.

Early Warning Disclosure

Upon closing of the Sale Transaction, Dundee will have sold 24,480,000 New Found Shares, being a component of the Units under the Sale Transaction. The sale of Units will provide aggregate gross proceeds to Dundee of C$97,920,000.

Prior to the Sale Transaction, Dundee held 36,722,569 New Found Shares and 7,655,829 New Found Warrants, representing an approximate 10.8% interest in New Found on an undiluted basis and a 12.8% interest in New Found on a partially diluted basis. Upon closing of the Sale Transaction, Dundee will own 12,242,569 New Found Shares and 7,655,829 New Found Warrants, representing an approximate 3.6% interest in New Found on an undiluted basis and a 5.7% interest in New Found on a partially diluted basis.

In the event that the Warrants forming part of the Units are exercised in full, Dundee will dispose of an additional 12,240,000 New Found Shares at a value of C$5.00 per New Found Share (being the exercise price of the Warrants), for additional gross proceeds to Dundee of C$61,200,000. This further disposition will result in an additional decrease in Dundee’s shareholdings in New Found, and Dundee would then hold 2,569 New Found Shares and 7,655,829 New Found warrants, representing a less than 0.01% interest on an undiluted basis and a 2.2% interest on a partially diluted basis.

The disposition of New Found Shares provides an immediate source of capital for the business of Dundee. While Dundee currently has no immediate plans or intentions with respect to New Found Shares, depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, trading prices of New Found Shares, New Found’s business, financial condition and prospects and/or other relevant factors, including Dundee’s financial position and liquidity, Dundee may develop such plans or intentions in the future and, at such time, may from time to time acquire additional securities, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities or may continue to hold securities, of New Found.

Dundee will file an early warning report under National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the closing of the Sale Transaction. As Dundee will have decreased its security holdings in New Found below 10%, following the above-noted early warning report filing, it will no longer be required to report under the early warning requirements of National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids, unless its security holdings in New Found increase to 10% or more in the future.

A copy of the said early warning report may be obtained, following its filing, on New Found’s SEDAR+ profile or by contacting Dundee at:

Dundee Corporation

Legal Department

80 Richmond Street West, Suite 2000

Toronto, Ontario M5H 2A4

Tel: (416) 365-5172

ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION:

Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent mining-focused holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DC.A”. The Corporation is primarily engaged in acquiring mineral resource assets. The Corporation operates with the objective of unlocking value through strategic investments in mining projects globally. Our team conducts due diligence in order to assess the geological, technical, environmental, and financial merits and risks of each project and looks to deploy capital where it can either seek to generate investment returns or where the Corporation can collaborate with operating partners and take strategic partnerships through direct interests in mining operations.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects Dundee’s current expectations regarding future events. Except for statements of historical fact relating to Dundee, information contained herein constitutes forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the Sale Transaction (including the expected timing for the completion thereof, the anticipated benefits and impact of the Sale Transaction on Dundee, and the expected use of proceeds therefrom). Forward-looking statements are characterized by words such as “may”, “plan”, “expect”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate” and other similar words or negative versions thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions “may”, “will”, “should”, “would” or “could” occur. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management of Dundee considered reasonable at the date the statements are made, and is inherently subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Dundee’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in general economic, business, political and conditions, including changes in the financial markets, changes in applicable laws and government regulation, and the other factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Annual Information Form of Dundee Corporation and subsequent filings made with securities commissions in Canada. Although Dundee has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that could cause actions, events or results to not be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Dundee does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor and Media Relations

T: (416) 864-3584

E: ir@dundeecorporation.com



