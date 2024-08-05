Dundee Precious Metals Announces UK Court Approval of Acquisition of Adriatic Metals and ASX Listing Approval

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX:DPM) (“DPM”) today announced that the High Court of Justice in England and Wales has sanctioned the previously announced scheme of arrangement by which DPM’s recommended offer to acquire all of the issued and to be issued ordinary shares of Adriatic Metals plc is being implemented. All conditions of the scheme will be satisfied following the delivery of a copy of the court order to the Registrar of Companies in England and Wales, and the transaction is expected to close on September 3, 2025.

DPM also announced that it has been granted approval for admission to the official list of ASX Limited (the “ASX”) as an ASX Foreign Exempt Listing (as defined in the ASX Listing Rules), subject to the satisfaction of certain customary conditions to listing. Official quotation of DPM’s CHESS Depositary Interests on the ASX is expected to occur on a date to be announced by DPM following the completion of the transaction.

About Dundee Precious Metals Inc.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based international gold mining company with operations and projects located in Bulgaria, Serbia and Ecuador. Our strategic objective is to become a mid-tier precious metals company, which is based on sustainable, responsible and efficient gold production from our portfolio, the development of quality assets, and maintaining a strong financial position to support growth in mineral reserves and production through disciplined strategic transactions. This strategy creates a platform for robust growth to deliver above-average returns for DPM Shareholders. DPM’s shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: DPM).

For further information please contact:

Jennifer Cameron

Director, Investor Relations

Tel: (416) 219-6177

[email protected]

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward looking statements” or “forward looking information” (collectively, “Forward Looking Statements”) that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward Looking Statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “outlook”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or that state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms or similar expressions. The Forward Looking Statements in this news release relate to, among other things: the closing of the transaction described herein and the quotation of DPM’s CHESS Depositary Interests on the ASX. Forward Looking Statements are based on certain key assumptions and the opinions and estimates of management, as of the date such statements are made, and they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of DPM to be materially different from any other future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward Looking Statements. Such factors include, among others, those risk factors discussed or referred to in the documents (including without limitation DPM’s most recent Annual Information Form and the documents relating to the transaction described herein) filed from time to time with the securities regulatory authorities in all provinces and territories of Canada and available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The reader has been cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors which may have been used. Although DPM has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward Looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that Forward Looking Statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. DPM’s Forward Looking Statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and speak only as of the date hereof. Unless required by securities laws, DPM undertakes no obligation to update Forward Looking Statements if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on Forward Looking Statements.



CBJ Newsmakers