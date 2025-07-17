Dynamite Blockchain Announces Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Vancouver, B.C., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dynamite Blockchain Corp. (the “Company” or “Dynamite”) (CSE: KAS) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) of 50,000,000 units of the Company (each, a “Unit”) at a price of $0.05 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,500,000. Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one (1) transferable share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”), each warrant to entitle the holder to purchase one (1) additional Common Share at an exercise price of C$0.10 per Common Share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering, subject to acceleration in the event the Common Shares close above $0.25 for a period of five (5) consecutive trading days.

The Offering will be completed pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions and therefore the Common Shares underlying the Units issued in the Offering to Canadian subscribers will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Warrants underlying the Units issued in the Offering and any Shares issued upon exercise thereof will be subject to contractual restrictions on resale, expiring four-months and one day from the date of issue of the Warrants. There is an offering document related to the Offering (the “Offering Document”) that can be accessed under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca and at www.dynamiteblock.com. Prospective investors should read the Offering Document before making an investment decision.

The Offering is expected to close on about July 31, 2025, and completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, receiving adequate subscriptions for the Offering and the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Use of Funds

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to solidify the Company’s position as a utility-based digital asset proxy public company, by using proceeds to settle payables, purchase utility coins in the market and develop the Company’s technologies to bolster its Blockchain Ecosystem, all as further set out in the Offering Document.

“Through this Offering, we plan to significantly clean up our balance sheet, and strategically position ourselves to be on the path to become the ‘Utility-Based Digital Asset Proxy’ by providing shareholders exposure to select utility focused digital assets,” commented Akshay Sood, CEO of Dynamite.

Dynamite’s Blockchain Ecosystem Summary

Division Description Current / Planned Assets & Products Utility-Token Holdings Acquire fixed-supply, high-utility tokens that satisfy our framework requirements $KAS, $MOT, and subsequent rounds / new select digital asset candidates Utility-Generating Products In-house or acquired software/hardware that amplifies digital asset utility and adoption IMME non-custodial wallet; Renewable off-grid Kaspa miner Utility-Generating Services SaaS, fee-based, or tiered services that monetize user activity Kaspa card, transaction-fee APIs, staking services



Why Utility-Based Digital Assets and Why Now?

Scarcity + Utility: Unlike Bitcoin-proxy companies, Dynamite is one of the only public companies to focus on a utility-based digital asset strategy. Regulatory Alignment: Utility tokens—when properly structured—do not constitute securities, reducing compliance friction while regulators accelerate bespoke frameworks. Public-Market Liquidity: CSE listing (ticker KAS) allows retail and institutional investors to access diversified utility-token exposure through a single equity. Selection Discipline: Unique digital asset selection framework screen for all digital assets that enter the Company’s utility token holdings.

About Dynamite Blockchain Corp.

Dynamite Blockchain is a blockchain technology infrastructure company focused on building a diversified blockchain ecosystem focused on Kaspa. The company operates Kaspa mining assets, develops Kaspa-enabled products and services such as the IMME Wallet, and selectively acquires high-utility digital assets that enhance shareholder value through diversification.

Forward-Looking Statements

