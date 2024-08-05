Early Warning Filing by The Edna Gareh Spousal Trust

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

MONTREAL, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Edna Gareh Spousal Trust (the “Trust”) announces the filing of an early warning report (the “Report”) in connection with its indirect holdings (through Revroy Enterprises Ltd. (“Revroy”), a corporation controlled by the Trust) of common shares (each, a “Common Share”) of Senvest Capital Inc. (“Senvest”). Upon the death of Mr. Victor Mashaal on December 25, 2025, the control of Revroy (a significant shareholder of the Issuer) passed to the Trust, a Québec testamentary trust governed by the Civil Code of Québec. The Trust is for the benefit of the spouse of the Late Victor Mashaal. The trustees of the Trust are Richard Mashaal, Frank Daniel and George Malikotsis. The trustees, acting by majority, determine how to vote the Common Shares controlled by the Trust.

Immediately before the occurrence that triggered the requirement to issue this news release, the Trust did not beneficially own, or exercise control or direction over, any Common Shares. Immediately after the occurrence that triggered the requirement to issue this news release, the Trust exercised control over Revroy, which currently owns 1,170,929 Common Shares, representing approximately 48.3% of the total outstanding shares of Senvest.

The Trust currently has no plans or intentions with respect to the matters listed in clauses (a) through (k) of Item 5 of the Report. The Trust may, from time to time, directly or indirectly, take such actions in respect of holdings of securities of Senvest as it may deem appropriate, in light of the circumstances then existing, including the acquisition of additional Common Shares or the disposition of all or a portion of its direct or indirect shareholdings in Senvest, subject in each case to applicable securities laws and the terms of such securities.

The head office address of Senvest and address of the Trust is 1000 Sherbrooke Street West, Suite 2400, Montréal, Québec H3A 3G4.

For further information or to obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report filed by the Trust, please contact George Malikotsis at (514) 281-8082.



CBJ Newsmakers