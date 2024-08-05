Toronto, Ontario, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Easy Renovation, a Toronto-based design-build renovation company, has released a new study identifying the top five condo renovation companies in Toronto for 2025. The report helps condo owners make better-informed decisions as they plan remodels in a market defined by strict building regulations, rising construction costs, and growing demand for high-quality design.

Experts in Condo Renovations Toronto – Professional Approach for Excellent Results

The study highlights companies that combine condo-specific expertise with strong project management, transparent pricing, and modern design capabilities — qualities increasingly valued by urban homeowners facing the unique challenges of renovating within high-rise buildings. With thousands of condominium units across the GTA aging simultaneously, more residents are choosing to renovate rather than relocate, making the selection of a reliable contractor more critical than ever.

To compile the rankings, the Easy Renovation team evaluated companies using more than a dozen key factors, including years in business, customer reviews across Google and HomeStars, service range, design capabilities, portfolio quality, pricing transparency, and the ability to deliver a seamless, end-to-end renovation experience. Each company was assessed for professionalism, innovation, communication, and consistency in delivering projects on time and within budget.

The study also outlines key condo renovation trends for 2025, including increased demand for smart storage solutions, contemporary minimalist finishes, multi-functional layouts, and energy-efficient materials. Full-service renovation firms offering integrated design-build workflows and transparent budgeting are best positioned to meet homeowner expectations in the coming year.

About Easy Renovation

Easy Renovation is a Toronto-based home renovation company specializing in condo, bathroom, kitchen, and full-home remodels. Known for its innovative design-build model, the company provides an all-inclusive process that includes design consultation, 3D visualization, material selection, permits, and comprehensive project management under one roof. Easy Renovation has been featured in BlogTO, the Toronto Sun, Urban Toronto, and has earned multiple industry awards, including the HomeStars Best of Awards and the Houzz Best of Service.

For more information and to view the full study, visit:

https://easyrenovation.ca/best-condo-renovation-companies-in-toronto-2025/

Condo Renovation Companies in Toronto (Comparison Table)

Easy Renovation is recognized as one of the leading renovation companies in Toronto and the GTA, specializing in kitchen, bathroom and condo remodeling. The company is known for its streamlined, end-to-end process from design and material selection to construction and final finishing ensuring projects are completed efficiently and with high attention to detail. Clients consistently praise Easy Renovation for professionalism, transparency and modern, high-quality results.

