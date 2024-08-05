Edgewood Plaza Poised to Become Dundalk’s Premier Retail and Lifestyle Hub

DUNDALK, ONTARIO — FLATO Developments is proud to announce the official launch of Edgewood Plaza, a dynamic new retail and service hub poised to redefine convenience, commerce, and community in one of Ontario’s fastest-growing towns. With over 30,000 square feet of premium commercial space and more than 150 surface parking spots, Edgewood Plaza is designed to meet the everyday needs of Dundalk’s booming population and attract visitors from across the region.

Strategically located with prime visibility along Highway 10, Edgewood Plaza offers unmatched exposure and accessibility for businesses looking to thrive in a high-growth environment. This modern, family-friendly plaza features three architecturally designed buildings, over 20 customizable units ranging in size from 700 sq. ft. to 5000 sq. ft., and thoughtful amenities such as drive-thru access, outdoor patios, and a dedicated daycare and play zone.

Edgewood Plaza is more than just a shopping center, it’s a community hub, a vibrant space where families can shop, dine, and connect, all while supporting local businesses and services.

FLATO Developments has already built 1,500+ new homes and more than 5,000 additional residences are on the way, Dundalk is quickly becoming a hotspot for new families, young professionals, and retirees seeking a high quality of life within reach of the GTA and Ontario’s top cottage country. Edgewood Plaza sits at the centre of this growth, providing essential services and everyday conveniences to a rapidly expanding community.

Edgewood plaza is actively seeking interest across a broad range of categories, including:

Grocery stores, pharmacies, and health food outlets

Drive-Thru Coffee Shop, Cafés, bakeries, fast food, and dine-in restaurants with outdoor seating

Childcare centres, fitness studios, and medical/therapy clinics

Professional services such as accounting, legal, insurance, and employment agencies

Lifestyle and specialty services like salons, pet stores, tattoo shops, and dance studios

This diverse mix ensures a steady stream of daily foot traffic while offering visitors a welcoming, well-rounded experience.

Designed with both form and function in mind, each commercial unit offers soaring 20-foot ceilings, and flexible buying options — ideal for businesses looking to scale with the community. A dedicated drive-thru unit enhances customer convenience, while landscaped outdoor gathering spaces and child-friendly amenities create a social, inclusive atmosphere unlike any other in the region.

Located just 15 minutes from Shelburne, 30 minutes from Orangeville, and within 90 minutes of downtown Toronto, Edgewood Plaza is not only accessible but strategically positioned to draw customers from across Southern Ontario. As Dundalk evolves from a quiet rural town into a thriving regional hub, Edgewood Plaza will serve as a cornerstone of its transformation.

Backed by FLATO Developments — known for its landmark communities such as Edgewood Greens, Carriage House, and Woodstone Trails — Edgewood Plaza reflects a continued commitment to community-building, thoughtful design, and long-term investment in Dundalk’s success.

Businesses and investors interested in joining this exciting development can find more information and inquire about availability by visiting www.edgewoodplaza.ca or by contacting the sales team directly at [email protected].

About FLATO Developments

FLATO Developments is a leading real estate developer with a proven track record of creating vibrant, inclusive communities across Ontario. With over 20 years of experience, FLATO is known for its commitment to thoughtful planning, sustainable growth, and architectural excellence.

Media Contact:

Sales Team

Edgewood Plaza

[email protected]

www.edgewoodplaza.ca

647-846-1864