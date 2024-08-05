Educare Staffing Services Marks 10 Years of Excellence in Child Care Staffing, and Leveraging the Gig Economy

Toronto, ON, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Toronto, ON – November 11th, 2025 – Educare Staffing Services, a leading child care staffing agency in Toronto, founded by Shima Rezai, is proudly celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. Founded in 2015 by an Iranian immigrant entrepreneur with a vision to create better care options for children, the company has grown into a cornerstone of Toronto’s child care community, serving dozens of daycare centres and families with uncompromising standards for placing only the best caregivers in childcare roles.

Educare Staffing Services operates at the intersection of community care and the gig economy, offering flexible employment opportunities for qualified early childhood educators while ensuring reliable support for child care centres. The company has become especially recognized for its commitment to hiring and empowering immigrants, providing them with meaningful employment, professional growth, and a supportive workplace culture rooted in fairness and respect.

Since its founding, Educare staffing has built a trusted network of child care educators:

2015–2017 : Established a strong reputation among local daycares for reliability and high-quality staffing.

Established a strong reputation among local daycares for reliability and high-quality staffing. 2019 : Expanded partnerships across Toronto, becoming a go-to staffing resource for child care centres.

Expanded partnerships across Toronto, becoming a go-to staffing resource for child care centres. 2020 : Navigated the COVID-19 pandemic with resilience, ensuring uninterrupted support for children, families, and centres while safeguarding staff.

Navigated the COVID-19 pandemic with resilience, ensuring uninterrupted support for children, families, and centres while safeguarding staff. 2025: Celebrates a decade of service, recognized for professionalism, compassion, and creating a workplace that truly values its people.

Educare’s staffing educators are more than just supply staff—they are deeply committed professionals who integrate seamlessly into daycares and are often described by clients as “feeling like part of our own team.” This is a direct result of Shima’s philosophy: children deserve the very best care, and caregivers can only provide that when they themselves are treated with dignity, respect, and fair compensation.

About the business that has now changed how ‘ECE ‘workers are hired, Shima says, “We changed the category; we hoped to be the major shift in our space. We introduced a digital component to hiring and booking an early child care worker. I think this is the reason we’ve maintained and grown into our tenth year of business. We went digital when the rest of the world was already rapidly adapting to provide a digital solution to working with them.

About Educare Staffing Services

Founded in 2015 in Toronto, Educare Staffing Services is a child care staffing agency that connects qualified educators with daycare centres in need of reliable support. Leveraging the gig economy and committed to empowering immigrants, Educare is known for its professionalism, high standards, and culture of care.

