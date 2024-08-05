Elastic Path Announces General Availability of the Developer MCP Server

BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Elastic Path , the intelligent commerce platform for B2B, announced the general availability of the Developer MCP Server, a purpose-built developer tool that enables rapid scaffolding of storefront components and speeds time to market for headless commerce initiatives. The Developer MCP Server extends Elastic Path’s mission to remove the friction that slows commerce innovation. By enabling rapid code generation, consistent API orchestration, and best-practice scaffolding, it empowers technical teams to deliver B2B buying experiences with greater speed, stability, and precision.

Elastic Path Composable Commerce already gives teams unparalleled flexibility across catalogs, pricing, integrations, and storefronts. The Developer MCP Server takes this further by:

Generating storefront components on demand — product grids, authentication flows, cart management, checkout logic, and more, all wired to Elastic Path’s APIs.

Embedding best-practice patterns that ensure developers build on a stable, scalable foundation aligned with Elastic Path’s microservices architecture.

Eliminating repetitive frontend wiring so engineers can focus on differentiated features, not boilerplate code.

The Developer MCP Server works with any MCP-aware IDE or coding agent, allowing teams to plug in and start building immediately with production-grade scaffolding. Unlike generic AI coding tools, the Developer MCP Server contains Elastic Path–specific domain intelligence, including:

Catalog rules, price book logic, account hierarchy patterns

Cart/checkout flows optimized for complex B2B buying

Recommended integration patterns from Composer, Elastic Path’s built-in iPaaS

The Developer MCP Server is now available to Elastic Path customers. Teams can configure any MCP-enabled IDE to point to the Developer MCP endpoint and authenticate using their Elastic Path credentials. Not an Elastic Path customer yet? You can start a free trial to experience the Developer MCP Server and explore how Elastic Path Composable Commerce gives your technical team complete control over your commerce stack.

“The Dev MCP Server brings Elastic Path’s domain intelligence straight into the IDE, giving developers a smarter, faster way to build B2B storefronts,” said David Stover, VP Product at Elastic Path.

Full documentation is available at https://developer.elasticpath.com/docs/developer-tools/index .



