EllisDon and Impulse Partners Announce 2025 ConTech Accelerator Winners

Mississauga, ON, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EllisDon Corporation, in partnership with Impulse Partners, is proud to announce the successful completion of the third round of its ConTech Accelerator program. The dynamic program aims to accelerate startups and their technology deployment on construction jobsites in Canada. After a rigorous selection process, eight finalist startups were invited to EllisDon’s Mississauga headquarters to pitch their groundbreaking solutions in person.

“Technology is the blueprint to the future of construction,” said Brandon Milner, Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President, EllisDon. “ConTech is about solving real problems on real jobsites. This year’s cohort showed how practical innovation can improve safety, quality, and productivity while laying out the foundation for how we’ll build tomorrow. Congratulations to all the winners.”

Over the course of three days, finalists participated in a robust program that included a guided project tour and direct engagement with EllisDon’s field teams, operations managers, and C-Suite executives. These sessions provided invaluable feedback and insights to help refine each company’s offerings.

EllisDon and Impulse Partners extend their congratulations to all eight finalists for making this year’s decision exceptionally challenging.

The winners of the 2025 ConTech Accelerator are:

Birdsview: A rapid, user-friendly X-Ray vision technology for assessing and inspecting concrete. It allows users to “see” what is inside the concrete, then visualizes that data into a 3D BIM model.

Cyphra Autonomy: Builds autonomous robotic haulers that reduce labour costs, improve jobsite safety, and boost efficiency for construction crews.

BuildCheck AI: Deploys AI agents to read and understand construction drawings in PDF format to identify design errors early, preventing change orders, RFIs, and schedule delays.

Veristart: A technology-driven organization specializing in jobsite safety and equipment security. This cloud-connected access control system is designed to ensure that only trained and authorized operators can operate heavy machinery.

With this phase complete, EllisDon and Impulse Partners will collaborate closely with the winners, offering their unique insights into the industry and accelerator community to more rapidly advance product development, pilot solutions and foster joint innovation in the construction industry.

For more information, visit: https://www.ellisdon-accelerator.com/

