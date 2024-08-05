Emergent Waste Solutions Inc. Appoints Dina Lorentz to the Board of Advisors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Emergent Waste Solutions Inc. (“EWS” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dina Lorentz to the Company’s Advisory Board, as a Senior Technical Advisor.

Dina Lorentz is a world authority on matters pertaining to environmental policy and the regulatory framework for sustainable development. She has been focused on bringing her financial skill set to advance sustainability initiatives in Germany and Globally. She currently is a Member of the Board of the Federal Association for Impact Investing Germany (Bundesverband Impact Investing/ BIII) and the International Economic Council (IWR). She has also recently been appointed on the Supervisory Board of GLS Bank, Germany’s largest sustainability bank.

Her professional focus is on the interrelationship between legal frameworks, ESG regulations, and sustainable finance. With a strong legal background Dina has extensive expertise in guiding financial institutions and corporates on compliance with evolving sustainability regulations.

Kevin Hull, CEO of EWS, stated: “We are thrilled to welcome Dina to our Advisory Board. Beyond her myriad contacts in industry and government, her extensive experience in sustainability, law, finance in Europe is unique. Her background and passion for sustainability in finance will help EWS move its various international projects forward. She will a strategic part of EWS at this key moment in the Company’s Growth and Development.”

About Emergent Waste Solutions Inc.

EWS is a British Columbia-based company that owns and operates the world-leading Advanced Thermolysis System (ATS) technology. ATS is an innovative and proven method for converting waste materials—such as municipal solid waste (MSW), tires, plastics, biomass, and livestock waste—into valuable products, including activated carbon, carbon black, biochar, bio-coal, biogas, and bio-oil. The company currently has over $300 million in potential projects in the pipeline.

