Enthusiast Gaming Reports Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA of $1.9 Million in Q4, a $4.9 Million Improvement YoY

Annual Adjusted EBITDA of $(0.2) Million in 2024, a $12.8 Million Improvement YoY

Gross Margins of 76% in Q4, up 3600 bps YoY

TORONTO, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX), a leading gaming media and entertainment company, today announced financial results for the three months (“Q4 2024”) and year ended December 31, 2024 (“FY 2024”).

“2024 was a milestone year for Enthusiast Gaming, as we repositioned the business for long-term, high-margin growth,” said Adrian Montgomery, Interim CEO of Enthusiast Gaming. “By streamlining operations and enhancing monetization, we have established an efficient, scalable model that delivers stronger returns. With this solid foundation in place, our focus is now on audience expansion—spending more time with more gamers across our owned and operated properties. As we enter 2025, we are positioned to drive sustained growth by deepening engagement and maximizing the value of our gaming ecosystem.”

“The Company’s realignment towards higher-margin, owned and operated revenue streams and a significantly reduced cost base has established a strong financial foundation, including profitability, expanded gross margins, and growing operating leverage,” said Alex Macdonald, Chief Financial Officer of Enthusiast Gaming. “With this structure in place, we are now focused on scaling revenue in ways that accelerate EBITDA growth and drive free cash flow. Every user is more valuable under our current monetization structure, and audience expansion is a key operational focus for 2025. We are also investing in our direct sales team to reestablish it as a meaningful driver of high-margin, top-line revenue growth. With this foundation, the business is structured for efficient growth and increasing EBITDA contribution at scale.”

Financial Highlights for Q4 2024

Revenue of $17.8 million, compared to $47.1 million in Q4 2023, with the vast majority of the decline being attributable to the strategic deprioritization of the low margin video platform revenue.

Gross profit of $13.5 million, compared to $18.9 million in Q4 2023, with gross margin expanding to 76% from 40% in the year ago period.

Operating expenses of $15.6 million, a $12.2 million year-over-year decrease from $27.8 million in Q4 2023 as a result of strategic initiatives taken to establish an efficient and scalable operating model throughout FY2024.

Adjusted EBITDA profit of $1.9 million, a $4.9 million improvement compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.0 million in Q4 2023

Net loss and comprehensive loss of $80.1 million in Q4 2024 compared to $40.8 million in Q4 2023. Net and comprehensive loss in Q4 2024 includes non-cash impairment charges of $81.9 million (Q4 2023 – $38.0 million).

Business Highlights for Q4 2024

Subscription Growth: Led by The Sims Resource, the leading custom content and community site for players of The Sims franchise, the Company has seen continuous subscriber growth through Q4 and year-to-date in Q1 2025, reversing first-half declines in FY 2024 and driving new record subscriber counts for the Company. March 2025 will mark the tenth consecutive month of growth in the subscriber base, which has seen over 25,000 subscribers joining the platform during that time frame.

Led by The Sims Resource, the leading custom content and community site for players of The Sims franchise, the Company has seen continuous subscriber growth through Q4 and year-to-date in Q1 2025, reversing first-half declines in FY 2024 and driving new record subscriber counts for the Company. March 2025 will mark the tenth consecutive month of growth in the subscriber base, which has seen over 25,000 subscribers joining the platform during that time frame. Platform Engagement and Audience Growth : The Company’s key owned and operated properties saw sustained engagement and continued year-over-year growth, with overall web pageviews across all web properties increasing to 1.8 billion in Q4 2024 compared to 1.5 billion in Q4 2023, despite both the sale of certain of the Company’s legacy casual gaming properties in April 2024 and the Company’s intentional deprioritization of third-party-owned, low-margin network sites throughout 2024. The Company saw material contributions to this growth from its core property Icy Veins, the Company’s leading site for Blizzard games and ARPG enthusiasts, which saw record user activity on the site from both the continued impact of Blizzard’s World of Warcraft expansion: The War Within, and Blizzard’s October launch of the Diablo IV expansion: Vessel of Hatred, as well as significant contributions from sites like PocketGamer.com, which doubled its traffic over the course of 2024 and continues to grow as the go-to destination for mobile game news, guides, tier lists, and reviews. In addition, the Company’s leading data and insights platform, U.GG, saw consistent and significant growth in its proprietary applications through 2024, now achieving more than 2.5 million downloads in the aggregate between its League of Legends and Valorant applications, capturing greatly enhanced user retention, engagement and monetization from converted users as compared to the web property.

: The Company’s key owned and operated properties saw sustained engagement and continued year-over-year growth, with overall web pageviews across all web properties increasing to 1.8 billion in Q4 2024 compared to 1.5 billion in Q4 2023, despite both the sale of certain of the Company’s legacy casual gaming properties in April 2024 and the Company’s intentional deprioritization of third-party-owned, low-margin network sites throughout 2024. The Company saw material contributions to this growth from its core property Icy Veins, the Company’s leading site for Blizzard games and ARPG enthusiasts, which saw record user activity on the site from both the continued impact of Blizzard’s World of Warcraft expansion: The War Within, and Blizzard’s October launch of the Diablo IV expansion: Vessel of Hatred, as well as significant contributions from sites like PocketGamer.com, which doubled its traffic over the course of 2024 and continues to grow as the go-to destination for mobile game news, guides, tier lists, and reviews. In addition, the Company’s leading data and insights platform, U.GG, saw consistent and significant growth in its proprietary applications through 2024, now achieving more than 2.5 million downloads in the aggregate between its League of Legends and Valorant applications, capturing greatly enhanced user retention, engagement and monetization from converted users as compared to the web property. Direct Sales : Q4 2024 brought multiple new clients to the Enthusiast roster, including White Claw, Johnson & Johnson, Raising Cane’s and Sargento, while also continuing to service a strong roster of returning clients like Amazon, Ampm, Coca-Cola, Disney, Lego, Mattel, Netease, Paramount, RBC, Square Enix, State Farm, Toyota, Warner Brothers, and Xbox. In addition, the Company has continued to bolster its direct sales team with the addition of new sellers, as well as Bob Lonigro as VP of Sales, with a goal to achieve an average ramped seller headcount in 2025 approaching the levels in 2023.

: Q4 2024 brought multiple new clients to the Enthusiast roster, including White Claw, Johnson & Johnson, Raising Cane’s and Sargento, while also continuing to service a strong roster of returning clients like Amazon, Ampm, Coca-Cola, Disney, Lego, Mattel, Netease, Paramount, RBC, Square Enix, State Farm, Toyota, Warner Brothers, and Xbox. In addition, the Company has continued to bolster its direct sales team with the addition of new sellers, as well as Bob Lonigro as VP of Sales, with a goal to achieve an average ramped seller headcount in 2025 approaching the levels in 2023. Event Growth and Engagement : The Company’s B2B mobile games event series, PocketGamer Connects, continued to entrench itself as the industry leading conference series for mobile gaming professionals and industry participants, hosting PGC Helsinki in October 2024 and PGC London, its largest event ever by all relevant metrics, including attendance, sponsors, speakers and company representation, being held in January 2025.

: The Company’s B2B mobile games event series, PocketGamer Connects, continued to entrench itself as the industry leading conference series for mobile gaming professionals and industry participants, hosting PGC Helsinki in October 2024 and PGC London, its largest event ever by all relevant metrics, including attendance, sponsors, speakers and company representation, being held in January 2025. Luminosity Gaming’s Event Success: Luminosity Gaming hosted its second invitational Super Smash Bros. Ultimate event of the year drawing over 600,000 hours watched and peaking at 60,000 concurrent viewers during the grand finals, demonstrating Luminosity’s continued strength as a leading esports brand that can deliver high-engagement content for fans and valuable exposure for sponsors, while also serving as a core execution arm for our direct sales team. Luminosity has also expanded its game coverage to include strategically relevant titles such as League of Legends and Marvel Rivals. These expansions will enhance the user and fan experience through the cross-platform amplification of these audiences across the Company’s owned and operated properties like U.GG, which is the number one League of Legends data and insights platform in North America and has recently expanded its coverage to include a best-in-class product for Marvel Rivals, a title which has seen significant and continued success in recent months.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results Comparison

Revenue was $17.8 million in Q4 2024, a 62% decrease compared to $47.1 million in Q4 2023. Media and Content revenue was $12.8 million in Q4 2024, a 70% decrease from $42.6 million in Q4 2023. The Company’s strategic decision to de-prioritize the lower margin video platform revenue accounted for $24.1 million of the $29.8 million reduction in Media and Content revenue. Direct Sales (the majority of which is included in media and content revenue) decreased from $13.2 million in Q4 2023 to $5.9 million in Q4 2024 mainly due to a lower number of ramped sellers than the year ago period, contributing $7.3 million to the decline in revenue. Esports and Entertainment revenue increased to $2.0 million from $1.2 million in Q4 2023, mainly due to an increase in live events in Q4 2024 as compared to Q4 2023. Subscription revenue decreased from $3.3 million in Q4 2023 to $2.9 million in Q4 2024 largely due to the sale of certain non-core, non-profitable assets in April 2024.

Gross profit was $13.5 million in Q4 2024, a 29% decrease compared to $18.9 million in Q4 2023. Gross margin increased to 76% in Q4 2024 from 40% in Q4 2023.

Operating expenses decreased to $15.6 million in Q4 2024, a 44% decrease from $27.8 million in Q4 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA profit was $1.9 million in Q4 2024 compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.0 million in Q4 2023.

Net loss was $83.6 million, or $(0.53) per share, in Q4 2024, compared to $39.7 million, or $(0.26) per share, in Q4 2023.

Full Year 2024 Results Comparison

Revenue was $72.6 million in 2024, a 59% decrease compared to $178.2 million in 2023. Media and Content revenue was $51.3 million in 2024, a 67% decrease from $154.8 million in 2023. The Company’s strategic decision to de-prioritize the lower margin video platform revenue accounted for $79.4 million of the $103.5 million reduction in Media and Content revenue. Direct Sales (the majority of which is included in media and content revenue) decreased from $41.7 million in 2023 to $21.4 million in 2024 mainly due to a lower number of ramped sellers than the year ago period, contributing $20.3 million to the decline in revenue. Esports and Entertainment revenue increased to $8.5 million in 2024 from $8.3 million in 2023. Subscription revenue decreased from $15.0 million in 2023 to $12.9 million in 2024 in part due to change in mix of subscribers and lower subscriber count during portions of the year on The Sims Resource and in part due to the sale of certain non-core, non-profitable assets in April 2024.

Gross profit was $49.1 million in 2024, a 27% decrease compared to $67.4 million in 2023. Gross margin increased to 68% in 2024 from 38% in 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $0.2 million in 2024 compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $13.0 million in 2023.

Net loss $96.0 million, or $(0.61) per share, in 2024, compared to $117.7 million, or $(0.77) per share, in 2023.

Organizational Updates

The Company is pleased to announce that Alex Gonzalez has been promoted to Chief Marketing Officer for the Company, reflecting his broad range of responsibilities for the Company’s creator talent, go-to-market strategy, campaign development and overall marketing efforts across the Company. Alex has been a valued member of the leadership team at Enthusiast Gaming for the past three years, having previously served as Head of Luminosity, as well as SVP of Talent, Gaming and Marketing.

Investor Conference Call

Management will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, March 31, 2025, at 5 p.m. ET to review and discuss its Q4 and full-year 2024 results. Conference call details:

Conference ID: 10197864

A replay will be available on Enthusiast Gaming’s website at enthusiastgaming.com/investors .

Supplemental Information

Enthusiast Gaming’s financial statements and management discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) are available at www.sedarplus.ca and enthusiastgaming.com/investors . All amounts are in Canadian dollars.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is a leading gaming media and entertainment company, building the largest platform for video game enthusiasts and esports fans to connect and compete worldwide. Combining the elements of its four core pillars: creators, content, communities, and experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity for marketers to create integrated brand solutions to connect with coveted Gen Z and Millennial audiences. Through its proprietary mix of digital media, content and gaming assets, Enthusiast Gaming continues to grow its network of communities, reflecting the scale and diversity of gaming enthusiasts today.

Forward-Looking Statements

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) For the three months ended For the year ended December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Audited) Revenue $ 17,757,358 $ 47,141,121 $ 72,568,506 $ 178,178,127 Cost of sales 4,233,851 28,204,166 23,443,419 110,756,401 Gross margin 13,523,507 18,936,955 49,125,087 67,421,726 Operating expenses Professional fees 652,249 596,256 1,843,478 2,413,954 Consulting fees 334,768 2,320,745 2,434,113 6,904,431 Advertising and promotion 163,691 1,386,966 1,105,391 4,335,937 Office and general 394,281 1,659,298 3,041,114 7,950,085 Salaries and wages 5,535,030 9,610,955 25,054,989 37,564,336 Technology support, web development and content 6,744,049 8,787,448 17,880,197 24,902,819 Esports player, team and game expenses 473,316 565,742 2,115,202 2,527,541 Foreign exchange loss 264,030 80,043 338,915 174,399 Share-based compensation 392,699 1,191,567 (1,147,697 ) 5,474,447 Amortization and depreciation 643,418 1,646,055 2,754,986 10,432,382 Total operating expenses 15,597,531 27,845,075 55,420,688 102,680,331 Other expenses (income) Goodwill impairment 72,044,148 20,005,377 72,044,148 64,827,952 Intangible asset impairment 9,844,441 14,602,083 9,844,441 21,440,143 Investment in associates impairment – 17,363 26,497 17,363 Other long-term asset impairment – 3,364,584 1,098,506 3,364,584 Transaction costs 227,151 – 2,136,114 – Share of net income from investment in associates and joint ventures – (383,893 ) (18,627 ) (456,062 ) Interest and accretion 453,856 615,761 2,214,340 2,449,139 Loss (gain) on revaluation of deferred payment liability 67,937 (23,068 ) 44,451 592,053 Gain on sale of assets held for sale – – (344,852 ) – Loss on disposal of property and equipment – – 25,997 – (Gain) loss on revaluation of long-term debt (478,408 ) – 2,907,390 – Loss on modification of long-term debt – 419,953 401,951 419,953 Interest income (3,077 ) (1,020 ) (8,807 ) (64,316 ) Net loss before income taxes (84,230,072 ) (47,525,260 ) (96,667,150 ) (127,849,414 ) Income taxes Current tax expense 189,631 (135,170 ) 372,160 261,947 Deferred tax recovery (847,490 ) (7,734,130 ) (1,056,310 ) (10,437,753 ) Loss for the period (83,572,213 ) (39,655,960 ) (95,983,000 ) (117,673,608 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Foreign currency translation adjustment 3,514,132 (1,107,935 ) 4,340,222 (1,427,872 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period $ (80,058,081 ) $ (40,763,895 ) $ (91,642,778 ) $ (119,101,480 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.54 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.61 ) $ (0.77 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 158,748,136 154,393,280 156,481,036 153,191,778

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As of December 31, 2024 and 2023 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current Cash $ 4,765,373 $ 6,851,966 Trade and other receivables 12,351,539 31,502,732 Income tax receivable 12,371 31,251 Prepaid expenses 2,010,796 1,820,144 Total current assets 19,140,079 40,206,093 Non-current Property and equipment 187,464 124,640 Right-of-use assets 800,908 1,441,149 Investment in associates and joint ventures – 2,888,730 Long-term portion of prepaid expenses 148,546 182,108 Intangible assets 71,815,485 85,421,227 Goodwill 36,353,244 105,868,081 Total assets $ 128,445,726 $ 236,132,028 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 15,022,630 $ 47,101,272 Contract liabilities 5,735,275 6,078,950 Income tax payable 131,441 274,924 Current portion of long-term debt 38,990,332 21,888,597 Current portion of deferred payment liability 2,322,274 82,231 Current portion of lease liabilities 727,525 740,212 Current portion of other long-term debt – 9,668 Total current liabilities 62,929,477 76,175,854 Non-current Long-term portion of deferred payment liability – 2,083,262 Long-term portion of lease liabilities 295,977 938,845 Other long-term debt – 140,613 Deferred tax liability 13,470,905 14,076,780 Total liabilities $ 76,696,359 $ 93,415,354 Shareholders’ Equity Share capital 461,607,373 444,474,076 Warrants reserve 1,823,168 – Contributed surplus 17,596,195 35,877,189 Accumulated other comprehensive income 11,542,198 7,201,976 Deficit (440,819,567 ) (344,836,567 ) Total shareholders’ equity 51,749,367 142,716,674 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 128,445,726 $ 236,132,028

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss for the year $ (95,983,000 ) $ (117,673,608 ) Items not affecting cash: Goodwill impairment 72,044,148 64,827,952 Intangible asset impairment 9,844,441 21,440,143 Investment in associates impairment 26,497 17,363 Other long-term asset impairment 1,098,506 3,364,584 Amortization and depreciation 2,754,986 10,432,382 Share-based compensation (1,147,697 ) 5,474,447 Accretion (118,359 ) 191,722 Deferred tax recovery (1,056,310 ) (10,437,753 ) Share of net income from investment in associates and joint ventures (18,627 ) (456,062 ) Gain on sale of assets (344,852 ) – Loss on revaluation of deferred payment liability 44,451 592,053 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (507,121 ) 245,058 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 25,997 – Gain on settlement of accounts payable (1,384,377 ) – Loss on modification of long-term debt 401,951 419,953 Loss on revaluation of long-term debt 2,907,390 – Transaction costs 2,136,114 – Provisions 208,553 105,512 Changes in working capital: Changes in trade and other receivables 19,974,940 2,865,276 Changes in prepaid expenses 15,812 289,713 Changes in accounts payable and accrued liabilities (30,702,273 ) 14,277,952 Changes in contract liabilities 145,536 698,572 Changes in income tax receivable and payable 421,934 633,073 Income tax paid (538,682 ) (151,793 ) Net cash used in operating activities (19,750,042 ) (2,843,461 ) Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from sale of assets, net of transaction costs 2,693,339 – Distribution from investment in associates, net of adjustments 1,416,830 – Proceeds from redemption of investments – 125,000 Repayment of deferred payment liability (85,700 ) (844,350 ) Acquisition of intangible assets – (27,488 ) Acquisition of property and equipment (177,844 ) (20,430 ) Net cash from (used in) investing activities 3,846,625 (767,268 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from long-term debt, net of transaction costs 20,737,490 8,222,904 Repayment of long-term debt (6,373,678 ) (4,129,561 ) Repayment of other long-term debt (173,858 ) (12,569 ) Lease payments (850,624 ) (986,802 ) Net cash from financing activities 13,339,330 3,093,972 Foreign exchange effect on cash 477,494 (46,793 ) Net change in cash (2,086,593 ) (563,550 ) Cash, beginning of year 6,851,966 7,415,516 Cash, end of year $ 4,765,373 $ 6,851,966

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA For the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited – Expressed in Canadian Dollars) For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Gross margin $ 13,523,507 $ 18,936,955 $ 49,125,087 $ 67,421,726 Operating expenses (15,597,531 ) (27,845,075 ) (55,420,688 ) (102,680,331 ) Share-based compensation 392,699 1,191,567 (1,147,697 ) 5,474,447 Amortization and depreciation 643,418 1,646,055 2,754,986 10,432,382 EBITDA (1,037,907 ) (6,070,498 ) (4,688,312 ) (19,351,776 ) Severance 281,187 2,617,134 1,007,743 4,049,127 Listing fees & D&O insurance specific to the Company’s Nasdaq listing 201,478 429,797 1,022,926 2,270,949 NFL TNG EBITDA 2,504,408 – 2,504,408 – Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,949,166 $ (3,023,567 ) $ (153,235 ) $ (13,031,700 )



