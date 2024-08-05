EnviroGold Global Announces Progress to Support U.S. Silver Supply Security with NVRO Process™

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EnviroGold Global (“EnviroGold Global” or “the Company”) today announced its readiness to support the United States’ drive for silver supply security by deploying the Company’s proprietary NVRO Process™ to recover silver from U.S. mine tailings and other mine-waste streams.

This announcement follows the U.S. Department of the Interior’s publication of the Draft 2025 List of Critical Minerals, which, for the first time, includes silver, elevating its strategic importance for national security and clean-energy supply chains.

Why Silver from Tailings, and Why Now

Policy support: The Interior Department has directed agencies to prioritise recovery of critical minerals from mine waste, including tailings, coal refuse and legacy sites, by streamlining permitting, and extending federal support to waste-recovery projects.

Strategic dependence: According to the USGS 2025 Mineral Commodity Summaries, the U.S. remains a net importer of silver, with 2024 domestic production of 1,100 t versus 4,200 t imported.

Above-ground resource: The USGS Earth MRI “Mine Waste” program is inventorying metal endowment in legacy waste to accelerate domestic recovery. Recovering minerals from mine waste can significantly reduce the environmental footprint compared to new (greenfield) mining projects.

Scale and opportunity: A recent Colorado School of Mines study concluded that the U.S. could meet much of its demand for several critical minerals by recovering metals in mining waste streams, highlighting tailings as a major, under-utilised source.

EnviroGold’s pipeline: The Company has identified billions of dollars’ worth of silver contained in U.S. tailings, including a project currently in Stage 3 testing under its Rapid Deployment Pathway™.

EnviroGold’s NVRO Process™ Mineral Processing Solution

EnviroGold’s NVRO Process™ is designed to extract precious and critical metals from tailings while helping mine owners reduce environmental liabilities. By reclaiming metals already above ground, the NVRO Process™ supports:

Supply security: Reducing U.S. reliance on foreign imports.

Environmental remediation: Restoring legacy mining sites and reducing pollution.

Local economic development: Creating jobs in mining communities.

Envirogold is preparing to engage with U.S. federal and state stakeholders and is actively advancing pilot and commercial reprocessing programs with mine and tailings owners.

David Cam, CEO of EnviroGold Global, said: “With silver now recognised on the U.S. draft critical minerals list, unlocking domestic silver from tailings is no longer optional, it’s a U.S. Federal Government directive. EnviroGold Global enables the U.S. to reclaim metals already above ground, reducing import reliance while transforming environmental liabilities into resilient sovereign supply.”

About EnviroGold Global

EnviroGold Global is a clean-technology company focused on recovering metals from mine tailings and waste using its proprietary NVRO™ Process. The Company’s model aims to create revenue from legacy materials, reduce environmental liabilities, and strengthen secure, ESG-aligned metal supply.

CONTACTS:

Investor Cubed

Neil Simon, CEO

+1 647 258 3310

[email protected]

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company’s business strategy; technology development and commercialisation plans; projected license agreements and revenue expectations; scalability of the NVRO Process™; anticipated project milestones; client adoption; market opportunities; and future economic performance.

Forward-looking statements often (but not always) use words such as “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “targets,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” or similar terminology. Such statements reflect management’s reasonable assumptions and expectations as of the date hereof. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: successful validation and scale-up of the NVRO Process™; execution of commercial license agreements within the expected timeframe; achievement of recurring revenue targets; the continuation of supportive U.S. federal policies; favourable commodity prices and market conditions for tailings reprocessing; and continued support from strategic partners.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties. These risks include, but are not limited to: technical or operational challenges; delays in technology validation, permitting, or project execution; inability to secure customer contracts on expected terms or timelines; changes in market or commodity price conditions; unforeseen regulatory developments; adverse economic, geopolitical, or market disruptions; and other factors beyond the Company’s control. This list is not exhaustive.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, EnviroGold Global disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise.



