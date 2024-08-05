Environics Analytics and NielsenIQ (NIQ) Expand Agreement to Deliver Hyperlocal Retail Intelligence and Proof of Campaign Impact

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Environics Analytics (EA) today announced an expanded collaboration with NIQ, a global leader in consumer intelligence. The new agreement adds three powerful tools to EA’s marketing analytics platform: NIQ Precision Areas, Geo Audience, and Geo Lift.

Connected to EA solutions, CPG brands and retailers now have unmatched capabilities to plan smarter, target better, and measure what matters right down to the neighbourhood and FSA level.

Precision Areas delivers a hyperlocal view of retail performance linked to consumer demand across 360 Canadian markets, with weekly data spanning two years. Marketers can drill down from Total Store to Department, Category and Brand. Integrated with EA’s data and tools, Precision Areas allows companies to identify markets and stores with untapped sales potential to align distribution, pricing, promotion, and shelf strategies to local demand and measure the impact of these efforts.

Geo Audience helps advertisers prioritize FSAs based on estimated sales by category, brand or sub-brand measured against consumer demand making media targeting more responsive and relevant.

Geo Lift closes the loop, measuring estimated sales impact at the FSA level after campaigns run, so teams can optimize with confidence.

“Marketers want to connect audience planning with real outcomes—and do it locally,” said Jan Kestle, President of Environics Analytics. “By combining NIQ’s retail intelligence with EA’s data, collaboration hub and outcomes measurement, we’re giving teams a single playbook to find growth, target precisely, and prove what worked.”

These tools help CPG and retail marketers find growth, target precisely, and measure results—data-driven end-to-end.

Availability:

Geo Audience and Geo Lift are available now through EA services. Precision Areas will be available in EA platforms later this fall.

About Environics Analytics

Environics Analytics (EA) is the premier marketing, information, and analytical services company in Canada, helping thousands of customers across every industry sector turn data and analytics into strategy, insights, and results. Established in 2003, we specialize in developing and using best-in-class data, analytics expertise, and purpose-built software (including software-as-a-service platforms ENVISION and SPOTLIGHT) to address key challenges in areas such as consumer profiling and segmentation, multichannel media planning and execution, trade area analysis, merchandising and fundraising strategies, government services planning, and site location decision-making. Environics Analytics is also the exclusive provider of LiveRamp technology and services in Canada, helping organizations with a variety of data collaboration use cases. Environics Analytics is ISO 31700 Privacy-By-Design certified and is an affiliate of Bell Canada.

About NIQ

NielsenIQ (NIQ) is a leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. Our global reach spans over 90 countries covering approximately 85% of the world’s population and more than $7.2 trillion in global consumer spend. With a holistic retail read and the most comprehensive consumer insights—delivered with advanced analytics through state-of-the-art platforms—NIQ delivers the Full View™. For more information, please visit www.niq.com.

Contact: Abbey Benn

NIQ NA Communications

[email protected]



