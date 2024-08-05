Reykjavík, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (“Amaroq” or the “Company“)

Equity Award Grants and Payment Updates

TORONTO, ONTARIO – 26 September 2025 – Amaroq Ltd. (AIM, TSX-V, NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ, OTCQX: AMRQF), an independent mine development corporation focused on unlocking Greenland’s mineral potential, announces that it has granted Restricted Share Units (“RSU”) and incentive stock option awards (“Options”) to certain employees under the Company’s equity incentive plans.

The RSU award comprises 75,498 RSUs which will vest on the first anniversary of the grant. The Options are exercisable for an aggregate of 23,255 common shares at an exercise price of CAD $1.29 per share, will vest three months from the date of grant, and will expire if they remain unexercised five years from the date of the award.

Further to its announcements regarding the fundraising previously disclosed in the Company’s press releases dated 11 June 2025, 12 June 2025 and 30 June 2025, the Company reports that Wavecrest Securities LLC acted as finder in respect of the direct private placement portion of the fundraising. In consideration for its services, Wavecrest Securities LLC received a cash commission of C$379,276.

Further Information:

About Amaroq

Amaroq’s principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in South Greenland. The Company’s principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Gold mine. The Company has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region as well as advanced exploration projects at Stendalen and the Sava Copper Belt exploring for Strategic metals such as Copper, Nickel, Rare Earths and other minerals. Amaroq is continued under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Companies Act.

Inside Information

This announcement does not contain inside information.



