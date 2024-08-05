Ero Copper Reports Third Quarter 2025 Operating and Financial Results

(all amounts in US dollars, unless otherwise noted)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) (“Ero” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025. Management will host a conference call tomorrow, Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss the results. Dial-in details for the call can be found near the end of this press release.

HIGHLIGHTS

Consolidated copper production grew to a record 16,664 tonnes in concentrate at a blended C1 cash cost of $2.00 per pound in Q3 2025, reflecting higher quarter-on-quarter production at Tucumã and consistent quarterly production at Caraíba. The Caraíba Operations produced 9,085 tonnes of copper in concentrate at an average C1 cash cost of $2.32 per pound. The Tucumã Operation produced 7,579 tonnes of copper in concentrate, representing a quarter-on-quarter increase of 19%, at an average C1 cash cost of $1.62 per pound.

Quarterly gold production totaled 9,073 ounces, an increase of 17% compared to the prior period, at an average C1 cash cost and All-in Sustaining Cost ("AISC") of $1,086 and $2,425 per ounce, respectively.

Quarterly financial performance reflected higher copper concentrate sales at the Tucumã Operation and strengthening copper and gold prices toward the end of the quarter as well as higher operating expenses at Tucumã following the declaration of commercial production on July 1, 2025. Net income attributable to the owners of the Company for the quarter was $36.0 million ($0.35 per share on a diluted basis). Adjusted net income attributable to the owners of the Company for the quarter was $27.9 million ($0.27 per share on a diluted basis). Adjusted EBITDA was $77.1 million.

At quarter-end, available liquidity was $111.3 million, including $66.3 million in cash and cash equivalents and $45.0 million of undrawn availability under the Company's senior secured revolving credit facility ("Senior Credit Facility").

was $111.3 million, including $66.3 million in cash and cash equivalents and $45.0 million of undrawn availability under the Company’s senior secured revolving credit facility (“Senior Credit Facility”). At Xavantina, the Company launched a value-creation initiative in 2024 aimed at capturing value from stockpiled gold concentrates produced in small but high-grade quantities since processing operations began in 2012. During Q3 2025, these efforts culminated in an initial sales agreement, with shipments commencing in October. The Company expects to sell between 10,000 to 15,000 tonnes at an approximate gold grade of 30 to 40 grams per tonne during Q4 2025, and to complete sampling, shipments, and sales of the remaining volume over the next 12 to 18 months, which is expected to significantly bolster gold sales from the Xavantina Operations. The sales contract for expected 2025 gold concentrate volumes has a net payability, prior to streaming adjustments and after deductions, treatment and refining charges, ranging between 90% and 95% of the prevailing gold price based on the final concentrate grade, port of destination, and the prevailing gold price at the time of sale. Operating costs for excavating, drying, loading, transportation and seaborne freight are expected to be approximately $300 to $500 per ounce.

Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company published an updated mineral reserve and resource estimate for the Xavantina Operations, which includes a maiden inferred mineral resource estimate for the gold concentrates. The maiden inferred resource estimate contains approximately 29,000 ounces of gold in high-grade, marketable concentrates and is based on sampling of approximately 20% of the total available volume of approximately 60,000 cubic meters. Sampling of the remaining concentrate volume is ongoing.

The Company is reaffirming full-year production and capital expenditure guidance for all assets, as well as full-year cost guidance for Caraíba and Xavantina, while increasing cost guidance for the Tucumã Operation to reflect higher-than-expected maintenance and freight costs. The Company continues to expect Q4 2025 to be the strongest production quarter of the year across its operations.

During Q3 2025, the Company received full assay results for the 28,000-meter Phase 1 drill program at the Furnas Copper-Gold Project ("Furnas" or the "Project"), completed in July. Results from the program continue to demonstrate high-grade continuity throughout the deposit and significantly extend the known limits of mineralization within the high-grade zones (greater than 1% CuEq) to depth. Step-out drilling during Phase 1 extended the known limits of mineralization to approximately 950 meters down-dip from surface, representing a significant increase relative to the Project's National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant mineral resource estimate, which is based on an average historical depth of drilling of 300 meters (vertical), with a maximum localized down-dip depth from surface of 580 meters. Phase 1 assay results, will support a preliminary economic assessment on the Project, including an updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate, which the Company plans to publish in H1 2026. Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company completed the 17,000-metre Phase 2 drill program at Furnas. The Phase 2 program was completed approximately three months ahead of schedule, and the Company has commenced the Phase 3 drill program with 8 drill rigs currently operating on site.

) to depth.

“We are pleased with the continued progress across our operations, where the effort and investment we’ve made in optimization initiatives are driving sequential copper and gold production growth in the second half of 2025,” said Makko DeFilippo, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Highlights include the transition from manual to mechanized mining at Xavantina that provides us with the opportunity to enhance our health and safety efforts at the mine while also increasing our development and exploration opportunities, the continued ramp-up at Tucumã, and encouraging results from Phase 1 and early completion of the Phase 2 drill program at Furnas. While Q3 represented another record consolidated copper production quarter, we are excited for how all of our operations are aligned heading into Q4, which we expect to be our strongest operating quarter of the year.”

“We also announced a maiden inferred resource of gold concentrates at Xavantina, an important milestone from an initiative launched late last year to capture value from high-grade gold concentrates produced in small quantities and stockpiled at site over the past decade. This maiden inferred mineral resource estimate, which we published earlier today, was based on drilling and sampling of only a portion of the gold concentrate volumes. With further sampling underway to quantify the tonnage and grades of the remaining concentrate volume, we are excited for the potential opportunity this gold concentrate material represents.”

THIRD QUARTER REVIEW

The Caraíba Operations

Quarterly copper production totaled 9,085 tonnes of copper in concentrate, with an average C1 cash cost of $2.32 per pound.

of $2.32 per pound. Plant throughput increased 26% compared to Q2 2025, reaching record volumes of nearly 1.0 million tonnes for the period, supported by higher mining rates across all three mines and a successful multi-quarter mill debottlenecking program that enabled increased processing rates.

Higher tonnes mined and processed during the period were offset by lower planned grades at both Vermelhos and Pilar. Consequently, C1 cash costs increased 12% quarter-on-quarter.

The Tucumã Operation

The Tucumã Operation produced 7,579 tonnes of copper in concentrate at an average C1 cash cost of $1.62 per pound during the quarter.

of $1.62 per pound during the quarter. The quarter-on-quarter increase in production of 19% was driven by higher plant throughput as processing performance continued to improve through the period, partially offset by lower planned grades. Mining operations continued to perform well with over 1.3 million tonnes of ore mined during the period.

The Xavantina Operations

Quarterly gold production totaled 9,073 ounces of gold, at C1 cash cost and AISC of $1,086 and $2,425, respectively, per ounce.

and AISC of $1,086 and $2,425, respectively, per ounce. The 17% quarter-on-quarter increase in production reflects higher throughput and processed grades as the transition to mechanized mining advanced in several key production areas of Santo Antônio. This resulted in more than 50,000 tonnes of ore mined during the quarter, a mine production rate last achieved in Q2 2022.

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS 2025 – Q3 2025 – Q2 2024 – Q3 2025 – YTD 2024 – YTD Copper (Caraíba Operations) Ore Mined (tonnes) 1,018,972 792,764 874,937 2,507,975 2,560,430 Ore Processed (tonnes) 996,661 791,946 900,289 2,481,508 2,711,352 Grade (% Cu) 1.01 1.27 1.20 1.14 1.10 Recovery (%) 90.4 91.1 91.9 90.6 90.2 Cu Production (tonnes) 9,085 9,162 9,920 25,604 26,878 Cu Production (000 lbs) 20,030 20,199 21,871 56,448 59,257 Cu Sold in Concentrate (tonnes) 9,080 9,387 9,970 25,416 28,137 Cu Sold in Concentrate (000 lbs) 20,017 20,697 21,980 56,031 62,031 Cu C1 cash cost(1)(2) $ 2.32 $ 2.07 $ 1.63 $ 2.20 $ 2.01 Copper (Tucumã Operation) Ore Mined (tonnes) 1,333,748 798,811 867,315 2,460,850 867,315 Ore Processed (tonnes) 575,041 418,699 110,778 1,288,054 110,778 Grade (% Cu) 1.51 1.74 1.00 1.74 1.00 Recovery (%) 89.2 85.4 75.70 88.0 75.70 Cu Production (tonnes) 7,579 6,351 839 18,997 839 Cu Production (000 lbs) 16,707 14,002 1,850 41,880 1,850 Cu Sold in Concentrate (tonnes) 6,622 5,968 357 17,758 357 Cu Sold in Concentrate (000 lbs) 14,598 13,158 787 39,149 787 Cu C1 cash cost(1)(2) $ 1.62 $ — $ — $ 1.62 $ — Gold (Xavantina Operations) Ore Mined (tonnes) 50,268 37,829 41,761 121,325 120,041 Ore Processed (tonnes) 47,865 37,829 41,761 118,922 120,041 Grade (g / tonne) 8.15 7.11 11.41 7.46 13.85 Recovery (%) 78.4 88.7 92.5 84.7 91.8 Au Production (oz) 9,073 7,743 13,485 23,454 48,274 Au Sold (oz) 8,439 8,276 14,615 22,549 49,089 Au C1 cash cost(1) $ 1,086 $ 1,115 $ 539 $ 1,100 $ 447 Au AISC(1) $ 2,425 $ 2,234 $ 1,034 $ 2,307 $ 879

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

($ in millions, except per share amounts)

2025 – Q3 2025 – Q2 2024 – Q3 2025 – YTD 2024 – YTD Revenues $ 177.1 $ 163.5 $ 124.8 $ 465.7 $ 347.7 Gross profit 57.4 67.3 53.7 180.2 128.2 EBITDA(1) 90.8 114.2 74.5 322.8 56.1 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 77.1 82.7 62.2 223.0 157.0 Cash flow from operations 110.3 90.3 52.7 266.0 84.6 Net income (loss) 36.5 71.0 41.4 188.2 (18.9 ) Net income (loss) attributable to owners of the Company 36.0 70.5 40.9 186.8 (19.5 ) Per share (basic) 0.35 0.68 0.40 1.80 (0.19 ) Per share (diluted) 0.35 0.68 0.39 1.80 (0.19 ) Adjusted net income attributable to owners of the Company(1) 27.9 48.1 27.6 111.9 63.0 Per share (basic) 0.27 0.46 0.27 1.08 0.61 Per share (diluted) 0.27 0.46 0.27 1.08 0.61 Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments 66.3 68.3 20.2 66.3 20.2 Working deficit(1) (45.2 ) (33.5 ) (60.9 ) (45.2 ) (60.9 ) Net debt(1) 545.5 559.1 518.7 545.5 518.7

2025 PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE

Consolidated copper production guidance for 2025 is maintained with overall production expected at the low end of the 67,500 to 80,000-tonne range. Production in Q4 2025 is expected to improve due to increased plant throughput at both the Caraíba and Tucumã Operations, with Tucumã also expected to benefit from mine sequencing in higher grade blocks of the open pit. At the Caraíba Operations, C1 cash costs are expected to be in the lower half of the guidance range of $2.15 to $2.35 per pound of copper produced, while at Tucumã, C1 cash costs are now expected to be in the range of $1.35 to $1.55 per pound (from $1.10 to $1.30 per pound previously), reflecting higher-than-expected maintenance and freight costs experienced in Q3 2025.

At the Xavantina Operations, gold production is expected to be toward the lower end of the 40,000 to 50,000-ounce guidance range, with production projected to be highest in Q4 2025 due to higher mined and processed tonnage following the transition to mechanized mining. Full-year C1 cash cost guidance of $850 to $1,000 per ounce of gold produced and AISC guidance of $1,800 to $2,000 per ounce are maintained. In addition, the Company also expects to sell 10,000 to 15,000 tonnes of gold concentrate at an approximate gold grade of 30 to 40 grams per tonne during Q4 2025.

Previous Guidance Current Guidance Copper Production (tonnes) Caraíba Operations 37,500 – 42,500 37,500 – 42,500 Tucumã Operation 30,000 – 37,500 30,000 – 37,500 Total Copper 67,500 – 80,000 67,500 – 80,000 Copper C1 Cash Cost(1)Guidance Caraíba Operations $2.15 – $2.35 $2.15 – $2.35 Tucumã Operation $1.10 – $1.30 $1.35 – $1.55 The Xavantina Operations Au Production (ounces) 40,000 – 50,000 40,000 – 50,000 Gold C1 Cash Cost(1)Guidance $850 – $1,000 $850 – $1,000 Gold AISC(1)Guidance $1,800 – $2,000 $1,800 – $2,000

2025 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE

Capital expenditure guidance remains unchanged at a range of $230 to $270 million, excluding capitalized ramp-up costs prior to the declaration of commercial production at the Tucumã Operation.

Figures presented in the table below are in USD millions.

Caraíba Operations $165 – $180 Tucumã Operation(1) $30 – $40 Xavantina Operations $25 – $35 Furnas Copper-Gold Project and Other Exploration $10 – $15 Total $230 – $270

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

The Company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 11:30 am Eastern time (8:30 am Pacific time) to discuss these results. A results presentation will be available for download via the webcast link and in the Presentations section of the Company’s website on the day of the conference call.

Date: Wednesday, November 5, 2025 Time: 11:30 am Eastern time (8:30 am Pacific time) Dial in: Canada/USA Toll Free: 1-833-752-3380

International: +1-647-846-2821 Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the call or pre-register using this link to bypass the live operator queue. (https://dpregister.com/sreg/10202684/ffdaf70798) Webcast: To access the webcast, click here. (https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=8rQ1Un71) Replay: Canada/USA: 1-855-669-9658, International: +1-412-317-0088

For country-specific dial-in numbers, click here. (https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html) Replay Passcode: 1606784



Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures

Copper C1 cash cost and copper C1 cash cost including foreign exchange hedges

The following table provides a reconciliation of copper C1 cash cost to cost of production, its most directly comparable IFRS measure.

The Caraíba Operations

Reconciliation: 2025 – Q3 2025 – Q2 2024 – Q3 2025 – YTD 2024 – YTD Cost of production $ 50,261 $ 46,890 $ 40,149 $ 132,870 $ 124,321 Add (less): Transportation costs & other 1,731 1,792 1,283 4,845 3,818 Treatment, refining, and other 2,508 2,340 3,170 7,258 12,398 By-product credits (6,693 ) (6,205 ) (6,584 ) (17,597 ) (12,455 ) Incentive payments (1,425 ) (1,457 ) (1,138 ) (4,171 ) (3,511 ) Net change in inventory 199 (1,611 ) (1,220 ) 1,247 (5,581 ) Foreign exchange translation and other (46 ) 16 3 (177 ) 17 C1 cash costs(1) 46,535 41,765 35,663 124,275 119,007 (Gain) loss on foreign exchange hedges (1,460 ) (217 ) 1,965 539 1,735 C1 cash costs including foreign exchange hedges $ 45,075 $ 41,548 $ 37,628 $ 124,814 $ 120,742

Mining $ 33,943 $ 31,442 $ 26,529 $ 91,181 $ 79,666 Processing 8,222 6,549 7,069 21,123 22,173 Indirect 8,555 7,639 5,479 22,310 17,225 Production costs 50,720 45,630 39,077 134,614 119,064 By-product credits (6,693 ) (6,205 ) (6,584 ) (17,597 ) (12,455 ) Treatment, refining and other 2,508 2,340 3,170 7,258 12,398 C1 cash costs(1) 46,535 41,765 35,663 124,275 119,007 (Gain) loss on foreign exchange hedges (1,460 ) (217 ) 1,965 539 1,735 C1 cash costs including foreign exchange hedges $ 45,075 $ 41,548 $ 37,628 $ 124,814 $ 120,742

2025 – Q3 2025 – Q2 2024 – Q3 2025 – YTD 2024 – YTD Costs per pound Total copper produced (lbs, 000) 20,030 20,199 21,871 56,448 59,257 Mining $ 1.69 $ 1.56 $ 1.22 $ 1.62 $ 1.34 Processing $ 0.41 $ 0.32 $ 0.32 $ 0.37 $ 0.38 Indirect $ 0.43 $ 0.38 $ 0.25 $ 0.40 $ 0.29 By-product credits $ (0.33 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.21 ) Treatment, refining and other $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.14 $ 0.12 $ 0.21 Copper C1 cash costs(1) $ 2.32 $ 2.07 $ 1.63 $ 2.20 $ 2.01 (Gain) loss on foreign exchange hedges $ (0.07 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 0.09 $ 0.01 $ 0.03 Copper C1 cash costs including foreign exchange hedges $ 2.25 $ 2.06 $ 1.72 $ 2.21 $ 2.04



The Tucumã Operation

Reconciliation: 2025 – Q3 Cost of production $ 18,308 Add (less): Transportation costs & other 4,880 Treatment, refining, and other 1,486 By-product credits — Incentive payments (401 ) Net change in inventory 2,783 Foreign exchange translation and other — C1 cash costs(1) 27,056 (Gain) loss on foreign exchange hedges (586 ) C1 cash costs including foreign exchange hedges $ 26,470

Mining $ 4,552 Processing 12,455 Indirect 3,698 Production costs 20,705 By-product credits — Treatment, refining and other 6,351 C1 cash costs(1) 27,056 (Gain) loss on foreign exchange hedges (586 ) C1 cash costs including foreign exchange hedges $ 26,470

2025 – Q3 Costs per pound Total copper produced (lbs, 000) 16,707 Mining $ 0.27 Processing $ 0.75 Indirect $ 0.22 By-product credits $ — Treatment, refining and other $ 0.38 Copper C1 cash costs(1) $ 1.62 (Gain) loss on foreign exchange hedges $ (0.04 ) Copper C1 cash costs including foreign exchange hedges $ 1.58



Gold C1 cash cost and gold AISC

The following table provides a reconciliation of gold C1 cash cost and gold AISC to cost of production, its most directly comparable IFRS measure.

Reconciliation: 2025 – Q3 2025 – Q2 2024 – Q3 2025 – YTD 2024 – YTD Cost of production $ 10,032 $ 8,761 $ 6,220 $ 25,018 $ 21,055 Add (less): Incentive payments (364 ) (209 ) (378 ) (842 ) (1,047 ) Net change in inventory 191 63 1,378 1,593 1,320 By-product credits (208 ) (159 ) (232 ) (478 ) (680 ) Smelting and refining 49 42 79 126 266 Foreign exchange translation, transportation and other 156 133 203 373 650 C1 cash costs $ 9,856 $ 8,631 $ 7,270 $ 25,790 $ 21,564 Site general and administrative 1,602 1,264 1,321 3,954 4,024 Accretion of mine closure and rehabilitation provision 151 145 82 437 262 Sustaining capital expenditure 7,307 4,435 2,784 15,651 8,691 Sustaining lease payments 2,524 2,313 1,801 6,858 5,831 Royalties and production taxes 566 511 686 1,415 2,058 AISC $ 22,006 $ 17,299 $ 13,944 $ 54,105 $ 42,430

2025 – Q3 2025 – Q2 2024 – Q3 2025 – YTD 2024 – YTD Costs Mining $ 4,871 $ 4,552 $ 3,852 $ 13,183 $ 11,377 Processing 2,787 2,472 2,419 7,465 6,955 Indirect 2,357 1,724 1,152 5,494 3,646 Production costs 10,015 8,748 7,423 26,142 21,978 Smelting and refining costs 49 42 79 126 266 By-product credits (208 ) (159 ) (232 ) (478 ) (680 ) C1 cash costs $ 9,856 $ 8,631 $ 7,270 $ 25,790 $ 21,564 Site general and administrative 1,602 1,264 1,321 3,954 4,024 Accretion of mine closure and rehabilitation provision 151 145 82 437 262 Sustaining capital expenditure 7,307 4,435 2,784 15,651 8,691 Sustaining leases payments 2,524 2,313 1,801 6,858 5,831 Royalties and production taxes 566 511 686 1,415 2,058 AISC $ 22,006 $ 17,299 $ 13,944 $ 54,105 $ 42,430 Costs per ounce Total gold produced (ounces) 9,073 7,743 13,485 23,454 48,274 Mining $ 537 $ 588 $ 286 $ 562 $ 236 Processing $ 307 $ 319 $ 179 $ 318 $ 144 Indirect $ 260 $ 223 $ 85 $ 234 $ 76 Smelting and refining $ 5 $ 5 $ 6 $ 5 $ 6 By-product credits $ (23 ) $ (20 ) $ (17 ) $ (19 ) $ (15 ) Gold C1 cash cost $ 1,086 $ 1,115 $ 539 $ 1,100 $ 447 Gold AISC $ 2,425 $ 2,234 $ 1,034 $ 2,307 $ 879



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and Adjusted EBITDA

The following table provides a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income, its most directly comparable IFRS measure.

Reconciliation: 2025 – Q3 2025 – Q2 2024 – Q3 2025 – YTD 2024 – YTD Net Income (Loss) $ 36,513 $ 71,028 $ 41,367 $ 188,168 $ (18,862 ) Adjustments: Finance expense 11,331 5,976 4,039 22,030 13,238 Finance income (1,208 ) (1,130 ) (781 ) (3,176 ) (3,610 ) Income tax expense (recovery) 12,774 13,082 8,331 40,597 (1,789 ) Amortization and depreciation 31,369 25,215 21,555 75,204 67,145 EBITDA $ 90,779 $ 114,171 $ 74,511 $ 322,823 $ 56,122 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (22,055 ) (38,640 ) (17,246 ) (119,095 ) 72,204 Share based compensation 6,742 7,756 4,859 15,671 17,479 Unrealized loss (gain) on commodity derivatives 1,627 (636 ) (360 ) 3,093 12 Write-down of exploration and evaluation asset — — 467 — 11,212 Xavantina Gold Stream transaction fees — — — 458 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 77,093 $ 82,651 $ 62,231 $ 222,950 $ 157,029

Adjusted net income attributable to owners of the Company and Adjusted net income per share attributable to owners of the Company

The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted net income attributable to owners of the Company and Adjusted EPS to net income attributable to the owners of the Company, its most directly comparable IFRS measure.

Reconciliation: 2025 – Q3 2025 – Q2 2024 – Q3 2025 – YTD 2024 – YTD Net income (loss) as reported attributable to the

owners of the Company $ 35,978 $ 70,548 $ 40,857 $ 186,753 $ (19,531 ) Adjustments: Share based compensation 6,742 7,756 4,859 15,671 17,479 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss on USD denominated balances in MCSA (15,057 ) (28,204 ) (11,860 ) (82,889 ) 47,914 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss on foreign exchange derivative contracts (3,964 ) (6,606 ) (9,807 ) (27,309 ) 15,503 Unrealized loss (gain) on commodity derivatives 1,574 (633 ) (367 ) 3,020 3 Write-down of exploration and evaluation asset — — 465 — 11,210 Xavantina Gold Stream transaction fees — — — 458 — Tax effect on the above adjustments 2,661 5,281 3,431 16,221 (9,601 ) Adjusted net income attributable to owners of the

Company $ 27,934 $ 48,142 $ 27,578 $ 111,925 $ 62,977 Weighted average number of common shares Basic 103,621,631 103,582,082 103,239,881 103,589,664 103,026,138 Diluted 104,044,755 103,905,561 103,973,827 103,941,295 103,742,304 Adjusted EPS Basic $ 0.27 $ 0.46 $ 0.27 $ 1.08 $ 0.61 Diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.46 $ 0.27 $ 1.08 $ 0.61

Net Debt (Cash)

The following table provides a calculation of net debt (cash) based on amounts presented in the Company’s condensed consolidated interim financial statements as at the periods presented.

September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 Current portion of loans and borrowings $ 50,590 $ 58,076 $ 45,893 $ 39,383 Long-term portion of loans and borrowings 561,146 569,300 556,296 499,527 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (66,257 ) (68,303 ) (50,402 ) (20,229 ) Short-term investments — — — — Net debt (cash) $ 545,479 $ 559,073 $ 551,787 $ 518,681



Working Capital and Available Liquidity

The following table provides a calculation for these based on amounts presented in the Company’s condensed consolidated interim financial statements as at the periods presented.

September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 Current assets $ 207,413 $ 178,524 $ 141,790 $ 126,808 Less: Current liabilities (252,579 ) (212,010 ) (211,706 ) (187,708 ) Working deficit $ (45,166 ) $ (33,486 ) $ (69,916 ) $ (60,900 ) Cash and cash equivalents 66,257 68,303 50,402 20,229 Available undrawn revolving credit facilities(1) 45,000 45,000 15,000 80,000 Available undrawn prepayment facilities(2) — — 25,000 25,000 Available liquidity $ 111,257 $ 113,303 $ 90,402 $ 125,229

(1) In January 2025, the Company amended its Senior Credit Facility to increase the limit from $150.0 million to $200.0 million and extended the maturity from December 2026 to December 2028. (2) In March 2025, the Company exercised its option to increase the size of its copper prepayment facility from $50.0 million to $75.0 million.

ABOUT ERO COPPER CORP

Ero Copper is a high-margin, high-growth copper and gold producer with operations in Brazil and corporate headquarters in Vancouver, B.C. The Company’s primary asset is a 99.6% interest in the Brazilian copper mining company, Mineração Caraíba S.A. (“MCSA”), owner of the Company’s Caraíba Operations, which are located in the Curaçá Valley, Bahia State, Brazil, and the Tucumã Operation, an open pit copper mine located in Pará State, Brazil. The Company also owns 97.6% of NX Gold S.A. (“NX Gold”) which owns the Xavantina Operations, an operating gold mine located in Mato Grosso State, Brazil. In July 2024, the Company signed a definitive earn-in agreement with Vale Base Metals for the right to acquire a 60% interest in the Furnas Copper-Gold Project, located in the Carajás Mineral Province in Pará State, Brazil. For more information on the earn-in agreement, please see the Company’s press releases dated October 30, 2023 and July 22, 2024. Additional information on the Company and its operations, including technical reports on the Caraíba Operations, Xavantina Operations, Tucumã Operation and the Furnas Copper-Gold Project, can be found on the Company’s website (http://www.erocopper.com), on SEDAR+ (http://www.sedarplus.ca/landingpage/) and on EDGAR (http://www.sec.gov). The Company’s shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “ERO”.

