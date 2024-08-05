ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) Positioned to Meet Growing Demand for Precious Metals

This article has been disseminated on behalf of ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) and may include a paid advertisement.

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via InvestorWire — ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”), one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio@IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork ) , a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

Artificial intelligence may be driven by algorithms and code, but its hardware backbone depends on gold and silver — the same precious metals that connect every chip, circuit board and data hub worldwide. Global reserves of these materials are tightening even as industrial demand accelerates, creating a structural imbalance few foresaw. Silver remains unmatched as the essential conductor embedded in photovoltaic cells and high-speed electronic networks, while gold continues to serve as the corrosion-resistant benchmark for bonding wires, connectors and precision components.

According to the World Gold Council, technology demand for gold reached approximately 326 tonnes last year, a 7% year-over-year increase, translating to more than 10.5 million ounces consumed across electronics and industrial applications. As AI infrastructure expands worldwide, that appetite for conductive metals is projected to rise sharply. Positioned to meet this growing need, ESGold Corp. is advancing a fully funded, fully permitted gold-silver project engineered for near-term production and sustained growth. The company is working to align itself with the evolving ecosystem of producers and end users powering the next industrial transformation.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) is a fully permitted, preproduction resource company at the forefront of clean mining and exploration innovation. With proven expertise in Quebec, the company is advancing its projects toward production and feasibility while delivering long-term value through sustainable resource recovery and exploration. ESGold’s flagship Montauban property, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City, serves as a model for responsible mining practices, combining near-term production with district-scale discovery potential.

