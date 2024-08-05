Evalyze Launches AI Investor Matching Engine to Help Startups Fundraise Faster

Toronto, Ontario, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Evalyze, an AI investor matching platform built to help early-stage founders navigate fundraising, today announced the launch of its new AI Investor Matching Engine. The platform analyzes a startup’s pitch deck and key details, generates an investor-readiness score, and recommends a curated list of relevant investors in minutes.

The Evalyze platform gives founders a single place to match with investors and improve their pitch decks with AI

Fundraising remains one of the most time-consuming and uncertain parts of building a company. Early-stage teams often spend months building long investor lists, sending cold emails, and applying to programs that are not a good fit for their stage, sector, or geography. Evalyze is designed to reduce this trial-and-error by giving founders a clear picture of how their pitch compares to successful applications and where to focus their outreach.

Evalyze’s AI engine is trained on data from more than 8,000 successful funding applications and powered by a database of over 12,000 verified investors, including venture funds, angel groups, and accelerators. By combining this historical data with each founder’s pitch deck and company profile, the platform produces an investor-readiness score and a shortlist of investors that align with the startup’s stage, sector, check size, and region.

“Founders should spend more of their time building and less of their time guessing which investors to contact next,” said Vahid Fakhr, founder and CEO of Evalyze. “After reviewing thousands of startups as a VC and then becoming a founder myself, the pattern was clear: great teams lose months inside a fundraising loop that is repetitive and confusing. Evalyze exists to make that process more focused, more data-driven, and easier to navigate.”

The Evalyze Investor Matching Engine follows a simple three-step flow:

Upload the pitch deck and basic company details. Receive an investor-readiness score, along with specific suggestions to improve clarity and completeness. Get a tailored investor list, including funds and angels that typically back similar stages, sectors, and geographies.

Alongside investor matching, Evalyze includes an AI-powered pitch deck review that highlights gaps investors often flag, such as unclear market size, missing go-to-market details, or an incomplete financial story. The goal is not to rewrite the founder’s vision, but to surface practical, investor-style feedback before the deck is sent out widely.

“For many founders, the first serious round is also their first time going through a structured fundraising process,” Fakhr added. “They may have a strong product and early traction, but they are not sure how investors will read their deck, how to explain their numbers, or how to prioritize outreach. Evalyze gives them a clearer starting point and a way to learn from patterns inside thousands of successful applications.”

The platform is focused initially on pre-seed and seed-stage startups across software, AI, and technology-enabled businesses globally. Founders can sign up, upload a pitch deck, and receive an initial assessment without needing a warm introduction or prior connection to investors.

Evalyze is also developing tools for investors, accelerators, and other opportunity providers who review high volumes of applications. These features will make it easier to screen decks consistently, benchmark applicant quality against historical cohorts, and identify startups that fit specific investment criteria. The company’s long-term vision is to build a standard, transparent way to evaluate early-stage businesses while keeping final decisions in human hands.

Since its early beta, more than 6,000 founders have engaged with Evalyze to understand their investor readiness, improve their decks, and organize their outreach efforts. The team continues to refine the AI models and expand the investor database in collaboration with early users.

Availability

The Evalyze AI Investor Matching Engine is now available to early-stage founders worldwide.

Inside Evalyze, founders can see their pitch score, top investor matches, and access AI-powered services like deck analysis, investor discovery, and the upcoming AI Pitch Coach

About Evalyze AI

Evalyze is an AI fundraising copilot for startups. It analyzes a startup’s pitch deck, scores how ready it is for investors, and shows exactly what needs to be clearer or stronger. Based on the company’s stage, industry, and traction, Evalyze also suggests and matches founders with relevant investors, so they spend less time guessing who to contact and more time having real fundraising conversations

