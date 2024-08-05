Exclusive Media Opportunity: First Look at Broadway on 17th from Vesta Properties, Calgary’s tallest residential tower

WHAT:

Vesta Properties invites media for an exclusive preview of the Broadway on 17th sales centre and showhomes ahead of its official opening. The VIP sneak peek of the new development will include: A stunning full-scale model of the 47-storey tower

Interactive digital floorplans at your fingertips

Guided tours and photo opportunities of two stunning new showhomes: A luxurious studio suite A spacious two-bedroom condo

Broadway on 17th is a master-planned community that is set to redefine Calgary’s skyline. The three-tower development will be the tallest residential tower in Calgary, boasting studio, one, two, and three bedroom properties as well as sub-penthouses and penthouses.