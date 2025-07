Exco Technologies Limited Announces Third Quarter Results on July 30, 2025

TORONTO, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Exco Technologies Limited (TSX – XTC) today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2025 after the close of business on Wednesday July 30, 2025.

Exco’s management will hold a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday July 31, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. To access the listen only live audio webcast, please log on to www.excocorp.com, or https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/x22wy8rc a few minutes before the event. Those interested in participating in the question-and-answer conference call may register at https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIcc64608417334ee3bac4410c15a3103a to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call).

For those unable to participate on July 31, 2025, an archived version will be available on the Exco website (www.excocorp.com) until August 15, 2025.

Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. Through our 21 strategic locations in 9 countries, we employ approximately 5,000 people and service a diverse and broad customer base.

Source: Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC) Contact: Darren Kirk, President & Chief Executive Officer Telephone: (905) 477-3065, Ext 7233 Website: https://www.excocorp.com



