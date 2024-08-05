EXP expands aviation portfolio with design of its 13th air traffic control tower: Begins work at Leesburg Executive Airport

CHICAGO, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EXP, a global engineering, architecture, design and consulting firm has been selected by the Town of Leesburg for a Design Engineering Services contract for Leesburg Executive Airport air traffic control tower (ATCT) in Leesburg, Virginia. The recent selection marks EXP’s 13th air traffic control tower in North America.

Leesburg Executive Airport records over 100,000 takeoffs and landings each year. The new ATCT will replace the temporary tower that has been in use since the remote tower system was discontinued in 2023.

“A new tower is critical to the safety of aircraft and residents in the community,” EXP Senior Project Manager Horeya Czaplewski, AIA, NCARB, LEED AP BD+C said. “We’re combining our proven ATCT design experience and decades-long understanding of FAA regulations to bring Leesburg a safe, operational and cost-effective tower.”

EXP is currently in various stages of design and construction for nine other air traffic control towers across the United States. The ATCTs include Duluth International Airport, Mankato Regional Airport, General Wayne A. Downing International Airport, Grand Forks International Airport, Gerald R. Ford International Airport, Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport, El Paso International Airport, Des Moines and Salisbury Regional Airport International Airport.

The estimated completion date of the permanent tower is contingent on funding.

About EXP

With a mission to understand, innovate, partner and deliver, EXP provides engineering, architecture, design and consulting services to the world’s built and natural environments. Our heritage dates back to 1906, when the earliest of EXP’s predecessor companies started its engineering infrastructure practice.

Since then, we have grown to a full-service, multidisciplinary firm delivering projects and solutions to clients and communities around the world. Today, thousands of creative professionals across EXP work together to deliver extraordinary experiences year after year.

For more information, visit www.exp.com.

