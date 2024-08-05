EXP moves Dallas office to Galleria Dallas with plans to hire over 30 engineers

DALLAS, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EXP, a global engineering, architecture, design and consulting firm, announces the opening of its new office in Galleria Dallas, Texas.

The move signifies EXP’s ongoing commitment to expanding its footprint throughout Texas and the region. The new state-of-the-art office serves as another hub of EXP’s mission critical, aviation and infrastructure capabilities.

“EXP is invested in Texas,” Executive Vice President Timothy Neumann, AIA, NCARB said. “We selected a location where employees can enjoy a collaborative and client-focused office space. We’re now focused on growing our team to support EXP’s operations.”

Strategically located in the Galleria Dallas, the new office offers convenient access to amenities and transportation. EXP intends to hire over 30 engineers and specialists to support its ongoing expansion. The hiring initiative underscores EXP’s dedication to cultivating top talent and delivering exceptional service to its clients.

About EXP

With a mission to understand, innovate, partner and deliver, EXP provides engineering, architecture, design and consulting services to the world’s built and natural environments.

Our heritage dates back to 1906, when the earliest of EXP’s predecessor companies started its engineering infrastructure practice. Since then we have grown to a full-service, multidisciplinary firm delivering projects and solutions to clients and communities around the world. Today, thousands of creative professionals across EXP work together to deliver extraordinary experiences year after year.

For more information, visit www.exp.com.

