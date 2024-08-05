Fairtrade Month Kicks Off Nationwide with Brands, Retailers, and Campuses

OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This October, Fairtrade Canada is celebrating Fairtrade Month by highlighting the power of everyday choices to create a fairer, more sustainable world. New global research shows that Fairtrade is driving meaningful change for farmers and workers, while Canadian businesses and consumers continue to demonstrate that doing good and enjoying great products go hand in hand.

Campaign Highlights

This year’s campaign features weekly giveaways, exclusive promotions from dozens of Canadian Fairtrade brands, and in-store highlights at hundreds of retailers nationwide. Shoppers will find flyer offers and point-of-sale displays showcasing Fairtrade products, while participating brands reaffirm their long-standing commitment to sustainability and ethical trade by offering up to 25% in savings on their Fairtrade products.

Beyond the shelves, Fair Trade Campuses and Schools across the country are hosting local events and activities, bringing communities together to learn, celebrate, and take action in support of fairer trade.

Canadians can visit fairtrademonth.net to explore promotions, discover events, learn about the movement, and find simple ways to get involved.

Partner Voices

Fairtrade Month also shines a light on the Canadian companies that have chosen to embed fairness and sustainability into the heart of their business.

Kicking Horse Coffee has built its reputation not only on great coffee, but on nearly three decades of partnership with Fairtrade farmers. “At Kicking Horse Coffee, we believe that you can enjoy bold, kickass quality coffee while standing up for the farmers who make it possible. As a proud Fairtrade partner for nearly 30 years, our mission is to bring better coffee to more people—and we’re doing exactly that. In the last two years, over 1.5 million new coffee drinkers purchased our certified Fairtrade and organic coffee, with nearly 4.5 million kilograms of roasted Fairtrade coffee sold last year alone. Today, we’re fueling more Canadians than ever before, proving that you can have great taste and do good,” said Laura Brown, Marketing Sustainability Lead at Kicking Horse Coffee.

As a worker-owned co-op, Camino has embedded Fairtrade values into its DNA. “The food industry exists in a complex global system where there is enormous pressure to put profit over people. Our commitment to Fairtrade guides us through that difficult landscape. Our primary stakeholders are our members and small-scale farmers across the global south, not faceless investment portfolios or unaccountable venture capital. We will always put people over profit and measure our success by how many family farms we support,” said Lincoln Neal, Sales and Marketing Director at La Siembra (Camino).

A National Movement

Fairtrade Month is a reminder that every purchase has power. By choosing Fairtrade, Canadians support farmers and workers, strengthen communities, and help build a more just and sustainable food system, all while enjoying the products they love.

