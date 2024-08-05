Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. – Shareholdings in Company

FALCON OIL & GAS LTD.

06 October 2025 – Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) was notified on 3 October 2025 that Sheffield Holdings, LP now holds 109,655,398 Common Shares of the Company, representing 9.89% of the currently issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

