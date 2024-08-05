Fatboy Bean Bags: Cozy Up in Style This Fall

MONTREAL, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As the days grow shorter and cooler, it’s time to turn your home into the ultimate comfort zone. At Fatboy, fall means soft textures, rich colours, and design that embraces both form and function. Our iconic collection of bean bags and ottomans is here to transform your space into a warm and inviting retreat, just in time for nesting season.

A Collection Built for Comfort & Character

From the Original bean bag chair that started it all to slimmed-down silhouettes and playful ottomans, Fatboy’s soft seating comes in a variety of shapes, sizes, and styles to suit any room. Crafted with high-quality fabrics, from durable Olefin for the outdoors to ultra-soft Velvet and Corduroy for interiors, every piece is made to last and designed to stand out.

New for Fall: Slim Teddy Chess & Slim Terry

This season, Fatboy adds a cozy twist to the classics with two new arrivals:

Slim Teddy Chess : A fun and graphic update in soft, teddy-textured fabric with a bold checkerboard pattern that adds instant personality to your space.

: A fun and graphic update in soft, teddy-textured fabric with a bold checkerboard pattern that adds instant personality to your space. Slim Terry : Wrapped in spa-like terry cloth, this new variant offers plush, towel-soft relaxation that’s perfect for post-bath lounging or cozy evenings by the fire.

Both bean bags offer the same ergonomic comfort and signature silhouette as the original Slim, just with a seasonal fabric refresh designed to elevate your fall interiors.

Mix, Match, and Lounge in Style

Complete your setup with coordinating Point ottomans, available in matching or contrasting fabrics. Whether it’s the velvet-soft Point Velvet, the playful Point Teddy, or the timeless Point Olefin, these versatile poufs are ideal for resting your feet, balancing a tray, or adding an extra seat.

Fall is for Feeling Good

There’s no better time to create a space that invites you to slow down and sink in. Fatboy’s bean bag collection is more than furniture, it’s a lifestyle choice for those who believe comfort and design should go hand in hand.

For media inquiries, high-resolution images, or interviews, please contact:

Fatboy Canada

email: [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/258edfe1-50b9-43fd-a66c-3830680bcfb9



